Lirik Lagu Sleeping in My Car - Roxette dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sleeping in My Car - Roxette

I'll tell you what I've done

I'll tell you what I'll do

Been driving all night

Just to get close to you

Baby babe, I'm moving so fast

You'd better come on

The moon is alright

The freeway's heading south

My heart is going boom

There's a strange taste in my mouth

Baby babe, I'm moving real fast

So try to hold on

Try to hold on

Sleeping in my car, I will undress you

Sleeping in my car, I will caress you

Staying in the backseat of my car, making out

So come out tonight

I'll take you for a ride

This steamy ol' wagon

The radio is getting wild

Baby babe, we're moving so fast

I try to hang on

Oh, I try to hang on

Sleeping in my car, I will undress you

Sleeping in my car, I will caress you

Staying in the backseat of my car making love, oh yeah

Sleeping in my car, I will possess you

Sleeping in my car, certainly bless you

Laying in the backseat of my car, making out

The night is so pretty and so young

The night is so pretty and so young

So very young

Sleeping in my car, I will undress you

Sleeping in my car, I will caress you

Staying in the backseat of my car making love, to you

Sleeping in my car, I will possess you

Sleeping in my car, certainly bless you

Laying in the backseat of my car, making out, making out