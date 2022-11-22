Lirik Lagu Fading Like a Flower (Every Time You Leave) - Roxette dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fading Like a Flower (Every Time You Leave) - Roxette
In a time
Where the sun descends alone
I ran a long, long way from home
To find a heart that's made of stone
I will try
I just need a little time
To get your face right out of my mind
To see the world through different eyes
Everytime I see you
Oh, I try to hide away
But when we meet it seems I can't let go
Everytime you leave the room
I feel I'm fading like a flower
Tell me why
When I scream, there's no reply
When I reach out, there's nothing to find
When I sleep, I break down and cry
Cry, yeah
Everytime I see you
Oh, I try to hide away
But when we meet it seems I can't let go
Everytime you leave the room
I feel I'm fading like a flower
Fading like a rose
Fading like a rose
Beaten by the storm
Talking to myself
Getting washed by the rain
It's such a cold, cold town
Ooh, it's such a cold town
Everytime I see you
Oh, I try to hide away
But when we meet it seems I can't let go
Everytime you leave the room
I feel I'm fading like a flower
Everytime I see you
Oh, I try to hide away
But when we meet it seems I can't let go
Everytime you leave the room
I feel I'm fading like a
Artikel Pilihan