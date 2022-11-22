Lirik Lagu Fading Like a Flower (Every Time You Leave) - Roxette dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fading Like a Flower (Every Time You Leave) - Roxette

In a time

Where the sun descends alone

I ran a long, long way from home

To find a heart that's made of stone

I will try

I just need a little time

To get your face right out of my mind

To see the world through different eyes

Everytime I see you

Oh, I try to hide away

But when we meet it seems I can't let go

Everytime you leave the room

I feel I'm fading like a flower

Tell me why

When I scream, there's no reply

When I reach out, there's nothing to find

When I sleep, I break down and cry

Cry, yeah

Everytime I see you

Oh, I try to hide away

But when we meet it seems I can't let go

Everytime you leave the room

I feel I'm fading like a flower

Fading like a rose

Fading like a rose

Beaten by the storm

Talking to myself

Getting washed by the rain

It's such a cold, cold town

Ooh, it's such a cold town

Everytime I see you

Oh, I try to hide away

But when we meet it seems I can't let go

Everytime you leave the room

I feel I'm fading like a flower

Everytime I see you

Oh, I try to hide away

But when we meet it seems I can't let go

Everytime you leave the room

I feel I'm fading like a