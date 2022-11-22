Lirik Lagu The National Anthem - Radiohead dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The National Anthem - Radiohead

Everyone

Everyone around here

Everyone is so near

It's holding on

It's holding on

Everyone

Everyone is so near

Everyone has got the fear

It's holding on

It's holding on

It's holding on

It's holding on

It's holding on

Credit

Artis: Radiohead

Album: Kid A

Dirilis: 2000

Pencipta lagu: Philip James Selway, Jonathan Richard Guy Greenwood, Edward John O'brien, Thomas Edward Yorke, dan Colin Charles Greenwood

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu The National Anthem - Radiohead

Radiohead adalah sebuah grup musik eksperimental rock alternatif asal Britania Raya, terbentuk pada tahun 1985. Band ini terdiri dari Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, dan Colin Greenwood.

Pada tahun 2000 Radiohead merilis lagu berjudul The National Anthem yang masuk pada album keempat mereka, Kid A.