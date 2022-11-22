Lirik Lagu The National Anthem - Radiohead dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The National Anthem - Radiohead
Everyone
Everyone around here
Everyone is so near
It's holding on
It's holding on
Everyone
Everyone is so near
Everyone has got the fear
It's holding on
It's holding on
It's holding on
It's holding on
It's holding on
Credit
Artis: Radiohead
Album: Kid A
Dirilis: 2000
Pencipta lagu: Philip James Selway, Jonathan Richard Guy Greenwood, Edward John O'brien, Thomas Edward Yorke, dan Colin Charles Greenwood
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu The National Anthem - Radiohead
Radiohead adalah sebuah grup musik eksperimental rock alternatif asal Britania Raya, terbentuk pada tahun 1985. Band ini terdiri dari Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Ed O'Brien, dan Colin Greenwood.
Pada tahun 2000 Radiohead merilis lagu berjudul The National Anthem yang masuk pada album keempat mereka, Kid A.
Artikel Pilihan