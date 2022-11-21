Lirik Lagu When Julie Says - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu When Julie Says - Orange Blue
Some say that it's worth fighting for love
Some say that God is dead
But if I didn't speak honestly my thoughts
I swear to God I'd have regrets
My dream is obviosly broken and some words are
Unnecessarily spoken out
But like the breath of summer breeze
You kiss my tears away
And I can't tell if it's worth singing all those songs
Just to prove my way is true
'Cause no song in the world could ever show you
The ways I feel for you My heart is endlessly on fire
It's full of boiling desire
And if you can tell your love inside
I say I would do it, too
When Julie says she loves me
She is covering up my wounds
When Julie says she loves me
The sky of my mind turns blue
When Julie says she loves me
She says more she ever said
And when Julie says she loves me
I can sing a song
'Cause she'll take me home
And all those selfish bloody things I did
They tell the things I wouldn't do
And I know my guts like I know
That the world is green and blue
You give me
All of those reasons I need
It's not just one of those single seasons
And maybe I can show you the weight of words
When I tell you thousand times
When Julie says ...
I can take all my dreams to bed
And Julie says she must admit
That she's the one to blame
But like the breath of summer breeze
I'll kiss your fears away
When Julie says …
