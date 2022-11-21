Lirik Lagu When Julie Says - Orange Blue dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu When Julie Says - Orange Blue

Some say that it's worth fighting for love

Some say that God is dead

But if I didn't speak honestly my thoughts

I swear to God I'd have regrets

My dream is obviosly broken and some words are

Unnecessarily spoken out

But like the breath of summer breeze

You kiss my tears away

And I can't tell if it's worth singing all those songs

Just to prove my way is true

'Cause no song in the world could ever show you

The ways I feel for you My heart is endlessly on fire

It's full of boiling desire

And if you can tell your love inside

I say I would do it, too

When Julie says she loves me

She is covering up my wounds

When Julie says she loves me

The sky of my mind turns blue

When Julie says she loves me

She says more she ever said

And when Julie says she loves me

I can sing a song

'Cause she'll take me home

And all those selfish bloody things I did

They tell the things I wouldn't do

And I know my guts like I know

That the world is green and blue

You give me

All of those reasons I need

It's not just one of those single seasons

And maybe I can show you the weight of words

When I tell you thousand times

When Julie says ...

I can take all my dreams to bed



And Julie says she must admit

That she's the one to blame

But like the breath of summer breeze

I'll kiss your fears away

When Julie says …