Lirik Lagu Strip - Chris Brown ft Kevin McCall dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Strip - Chris Brown ft Kevin McCall
(Tha Biz, Tha Bizness)
Take it off, I wanna love you
And everybody wanna touch you
You movin' right, wanna see what's up under
Then back it up, beep-beep like a trucker
Nice thighs, nice waist
And you know I can't forget about your face
But don't none of that matter
I'm about to make your pockets fatter
Girl, I just wanna see you strip
Right now 'cause it's late, babe
Girl, I just wanna see you strip (oh, oh, oh)
Girl, take your time with it
Girl, I just wanna see you strip
God****, you s***, for me (oh-oh)
God****, you s***, baby (oh-oh)
God****, you s*** (oh-oh)
Girl, I just wanna see you-
Got my shades on, and my Js on
In the club with a pocket full of ones
This girl bo*** outta control
There she go, up and down the pole
Which one I'ma take home? (Take home)
Get my fr*** on (fr*** on)
If you ain't fr***in', we ain't speakin'
You think I'm playin'? (No, I'm not)
Let me see you back it up and drop
Yeah, I wanna see your legs in the air
Baby, don't worry about your hair
All those tracks
I don't give a d*** 'bout that
In the club, they play my song
Turn it up, play it all night long
If you think you can and you know you can
I'ma give you all this money, money, money
Girl, I just wanna see you strip
Right now 'cause it's late, babe
Girl, I just wanna see you strip (oh, oh, oh)
Girl, take your time with it
Girl, I just wanna see you strip
God****, you s***, for me (oh-oh)
God****, you s***, baby (oh-oh)
God****, you s*** (oh-oh)
Girl, I just wanna see you-
Pants (pants), shirt (shirt), you could take it off (off)
Panties (pantie), bra (bra), you could take it off (off)
Red-bottom heels, you could take 'em, wait, wait
Leave 'em on 'cause I like my women tall
You got a h** m*** (mama), you're hotter than a sauna (sauna)
I want to peel them clothes off your body like a banana (like a banana)
The only reason I dress you in that designer (why you do that?)
Is to get you out that Dolce & Gabbana (ah)
I throw this money up (up), she watch it all fall (fall)
Toot that thin' up (up), pop it for a boss
Anythin' you wantin', baby, you can have it all
Startin' with my last name, now they call you Mrs. McCall (ah, ah, ah, ah)
Girl, I just wanna see you strip
Right now 'cause it's late, babe
Girl, I just wanna see you strip (oh, oh, oh)
Girl, take your time with it
Girl, I just wanna see you strip
God****, you s***, for me (oh-oh)
God****, you s***, baby (oh-oh)
God****, you s*** (oh-oh)
Girl, I just wanna see you
