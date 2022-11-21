Lirik Lagu Strip - Chris Brown ft Kevin McCall dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Strip - Chris Brown ft Kevin McCall

(Tha Biz, Tha Bizness)

Take it off, I wanna love you

And everybody wanna touch you

You movin' right, wanna see what's up under

Then back it up, beep-beep like a trucker

Nice thighs, nice waist

And you know I can't forget about your face

But don't none of that matter

I'm about to make your pockets fatter

Girl, I just wanna see you strip

Right now 'cause it's late, babe

Girl, I just wanna see you strip (oh, oh, oh)

Girl, take your time with it

Girl, I just wanna see you strip

God****, you s***, for me (oh-oh)

God****, you s***, baby (oh-oh)

God****, you s*** (oh-oh)

Girl, I just wanna see you-

Got my shades on, and my Js on

In the club with a pocket full of ones

This girl bo*** outta control

There she go, up and down the pole

Which one I'ma take home? (Take home)

Get my fr*** on (fr*** on)

If you ain't fr***in', we ain't speakin'

You think I'm playin'? (No, I'm not)

Let me see you back it up and drop

Yeah, I wanna see your legs in the air

Baby, don't worry about your hair

All those tracks

I don't give a d*** 'bout that

In the club, they play my song

Turn it up, play it all night long

If you think you can and you know you can

I'ma give you all this money, money, money

Girl, I just wanna see you strip

Right now 'cause it's late, babe

Girl, I just wanna see you strip (oh, oh, oh)

Girl, take your time with it

Girl, I just wanna see you strip

God****, you s***, for me (oh-oh)

God****, you s***, baby (oh-oh)

God****, you s*** (oh-oh)

Girl, I just wanna see you-

Pants (pants), shirt (shirt), you could take it off (off)

Panties (pantie), bra (bra), you could take it off (off)

Red-bottom heels, you could take 'em, wait, wait

Leave 'em on 'cause I like my women tall

You got a h** m*** (mama), you're hotter than a sauna (sauna)

I want to peel them clothes off your body like a banana (like a banana)

The only reason I dress you in that designer (why you do that?)

Is to get you out that Dolce & Gabbana (ah)

I throw this money up (up), she watch it all fall (fall)

Toot that thin' up (up), pop it for a boss

Anythin' you wantin', baby, you can have it all

Startin' with my last name, now they call you Mrs. McCall (ah, ah, ah, ah)

Girl, I just wanna see you strip

Right now 'cause it's late, babe

Girl, I just wanna see you strip (oh, oh, oh)

Girl, take your time with it

Girl, I just wanna see you strip

God****, you s***, for me (oh-oh)

God****, you s***, baby (oh-oh)

God****, you s*** (oh-oh)

Girl, I just wanna see you

Credit