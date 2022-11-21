Lirik Lagu I'll Come Back to You - Powfu ft Rxseboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I'll Come Back to You - Powfu ft Rxseboy
If you wait for me
Then, I'll come back to you
On my own
On my own (yeah)
And I say (ayy)
Back in 2012
School bells would send us out at lunch
Talk under the tree about our favorite shows and stupid ones
Parents sat me down one night
Told me that we couldn't stay
Went to bed thinking about you
Woke up on a plane, ayy
Wish I never left
'Cause you took away my breath
You can say that we were young
But, me and you were meant
For eternity, no surgery
Could take you off my heart
Just hang onto my words and we'll make it through this part, yeah
If you wait for me
Then, I'll come back to you
On my own
On my own (ayy)
And I say
I've been waiting for this day to come
It's finally getting closer
On our way to graduate
And then I'll be heading over
You my treasure, I'm your soldier
Stay up 'til the night is over
We talking on the phone
But want your head between my shoulders
Saving up for a ticket on the side
Been a minute of our time
When I see you, I might cry
No lie, that's on my gravestone
Promise me you'll stay close
Days without you, yeah, I hate those
Ayy
If you wait for me
Then, I'll come back to you
On my own
On my own
And I say
If you wait for me
Then, I'll come back to you
On my own
On my own
And I say
Plane ride to your city
Took an Uber to your house, yeah (to your house)
Had to keep it secret from you
Did it unannounced
Doorbell, parents saw me
Sat me down on the couch
Talked to them about my life
They told me they were truly proud
Two knocks, door open
You were standing there with him
So shocked, I don't get it
Can we run it back again?
Room spinning, palms sweaty
But I'm sober
"I've been in love with you forever"
Is what I wish I would have told her
