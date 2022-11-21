Lirik Lagu I'll Come Back to You - Powfu ft Rxseboy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu I'll Come Back to You - Powfu ft Rxseboy

If you wait for me

Then, I'll come back to you

On my own

On my own (yeah)

And I say (ayy)

Back in 2012

School bells would send us out at lunch

Talk under the tree about our favorite shows and stupid ones

Parents sat me down one night

Told me that we couldn't stay

Went to bed thinking about you

Woke up on a plane, ayy

Wish I never left

'Cause you took away my breath

You can say that we were young

But, me and you were meant

For eternity, no surgery

Could take you off my heart

Just hang onto my words and we'll make it through this part, yeah

If you wait for me

Then, I'll come back to you

On my own

On my own (ayy)

And I say

I've been waiting for this day to come

It's finally getting closer

On our way to graduate

And then I'll be heading over

You my treasure, I'm your soldier

Stay up 'til the night is over

We talking on the phone

But want your head between my shoulders

Saving up for a ticket on the side

Been a minute of our time

When I see you, I might cry

No lie, that's on my gravestone

Promise me you'll stay close

Days without you, yeah, I hate those

Ayy

If you wait for me

Then, I'll come back to you

On my own

On my own

And I say

If you wait for me

Then, I'll come back to you

On my own

On my own

And I say

Plane ride to your city

Took an Uber to your house, yeah (to your house)

Had to keep it secret from you

Did it unannounced

Doorbell, parents saw me

Sat me down on the couch

Talked to them about my life

They told me they were truly proud

Two knocks, door open

You were standing there with him

So shocked, I don't get it

Can we run it back again?

Room spinning, palms sweaty

But I'm sober

"I've been in love with you forever"

Is what I wish I would have told her

