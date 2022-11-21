Lirik Lagu Turning Tables – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Turning Tables – Adele
Close enough to start a war
All that I have is on the floor
God only knows what we're fighting for
All that I say, you always say more
I can't keep up with your turning tables
Under your thumb I can't breathe
So, I won't let you close enough to hurt me
No, I won't rescue you to just desert me
I can't give you what you think you gave me
It's time to say goodbye to turning tables
To turning tables
Under haunted skies I see you, ooh-ooh
Where love is lost your ghost is found
I braved a hundred storms to leave you
As hard as you try, no I will never be knocked down
I can't keep up with your turning tables
Under your thumb I can't breathe
So, I won't let you close enough to hurt me
No, I won't rescue you to just desert me
I can't give you what you think you gave me
It's time to say goodbye to turning tables
Turning tables
Next time I'll be braver
I'll be my own saviour
When the thunder calls for me
Next time I'll be braver
I'll be my own saviour
Standing on my own two feet
I won't let you close enough to hurt me
No, I won't rescue you to just desert me
I can't give you what you think you gave me
It's time to say goodbye to turning tables
To turning tables
Turning tables, yeah
Oh, no, no
