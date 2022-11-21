Lirik Lagu Turning Tables – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Turning Tables – Adele

Close enough to start a war

All that I have is on the floor

God only knows what we're fighting for

All that I say, you always say more

I can't keep up with your turning tables

Under your thumb I can't breathe

So, I won't let you close enough to hurt me

No, I won't rescue you to just desert me

I can't give you what you think you gave me

It's time to say goodbye to turning tables

To turning tables

Under haunted skies I see you, ooh-ooh

Where love is lost your ghost is found

I braved a hundred storms to leave you

As hard as you try, no I will never be knocked down

I can't keep up with your turning tables

Under your thumb I can't breathe

So, I won't let you close enough to hurt me

No, I won't rescue you to just desert me

I can't give you what you think you gave me

It's time to say goodbye to turning tables

Turning tables

Next time I'll be braver

I'll be my own saviour

When the thunder calls for me

Next time I'll be braver

I'll be my own saviour

Standing on my own two feet

I won't let you close enough to hurt me

No, I won't rescue you to just desert me

I can't give you what you think you gave me

It's time to say goodbye to turning tables

To turning tables

Turning tables, yeah

Oh, no, no