Lirik Lagu Million Years Ago – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Million Years Ago – Adele

I only wanted to have fun

Learning to fly, learning to run

I let my heart decide the way

When I was young

Deep down, I must have always known

That this would be inevitable

To earn my stripes, I'd have to pay

And bare my soul

I know I'm not the only one

Who regrets the things they've done

Sometimes I just feel it's only me

Who can't stand the reflection that they see

I wish I could live a little more

Look up to the sky, not just the floor

I feel like my life is flashing by

And all I can do is watch and cry

I miss the air, I miss my friends

I miss my mother, I miss it when

Life was a party to be thrown

But that was a million years ago

When I walk around all of the streets

Where I grew up and found my feet

They can't look me in the eye

It's like they're scared of me

I try to think of things to say

Like a joke or a memory

But they don't recognize me now

In the light of day

I know I'm not the only one

Who regrets the things they've done

Sometimes I just feel it's only me

Who never became who they thought they'd be

I wish I could live a little more

Look up to the sky, not just the floor

I feel like my life is flashing by

And all I can do is watch and cry

I miss the air, I miss my friends

I miss my mother, I miss it when

Life was a party to be thrown

But that was a million years ago

A million years ago

Credit

Produser: Greg Kurstin

Penulis lagu: Adele Adkins, Greg Kurstin

Album: 25

Artis: Adele

Fakta di Baliknya

Million Years Ago merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan Adele, dan diproduseri oleh Greg Kurstin.