Lirik Lagu Lovesong – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lovesong – Adele

Whenever I'm alone with you

You make me feel like I am home again

Whenever I'm alone with you

You make me feel like I am whole again

Whenever I'm alone with you

You make me feel like I am young again

Whenever I'm alone with you

You make me feel like I am fun again

However far away

I will always love you

However long I stay

I will always love you

Whatever words I say

I will always love you

I will always love you

Whenever I'm alone with you

You make me feel like I am free again

Whenever I'm alone with you

You make me feel like I am clean again

However far away

I will always love you

However long I stay

I will always love you

Whatever words I say

I will always love you

I will always love you

However far away

I will always love you

However long I stay

I will always love you

Whatever words I say

I will always love you

I'll always love you

I'll always love you

'Cause I love you

