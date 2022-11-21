Lirik Lagu To Be Loved – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

To Be Loved – Adele

I built a house for love to grow

I was so young that it was hard to know

I'm as lost now as I was back then

Always make a mess of everything

It's about time that I face myself

All I do is bleed into someone else

Painting walls with all my secret tears

Filling rooms with all my hopes and fears

But oh my, oh my

I'll never learn if I never leap

I'll always yearn if I never speak

To be loved and love at the highest count

Means to lose all the things I can't live without

Let it be known that I will choose to lose

It's a sacrifice but I can't live a lie

Let it be known, let it be known that I tried

I'm so afraid but I'm open wide

I'll be the one to catch myself this time

Trying to learn to lean in to it all

Ain't it funny how the mighty fall?

Looking back I don't regret a thing

Yeah, I took some bad turns that I am owning

I'll stand still and let the storm pass by

Keep my heart safe 'til the time feels right

But oh my, oh my

I'll never learn if I never leap

I'll always yearn if I never speak

To be loved and love at the highest count

Means to lose all the things I can't live without

Let it be known that I will choose to lose

It's a sacrifice but I can't live a lie

Let it be known

Let it be known that I cried for you

Even started lying to you

What a thing to do

All because I wanted

To be loved and love at the highest count

Means to lose all the things I can't live without

Let it be known, known, known

That I will choose, I will lose

It's a sacrifice but I can't live a lie

Let it be known