Lirik Lagu Airplane Thoughts – Dhruv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Airplane Thoughts – Dhruv
I, I, I
I, I, I
I've been thinking about you on this aeroplane
And my, my, mind is in the sky
When I'm dreaming about you on this aeroplane
Could it be the elevation?
Must admit that I'm not
Used to feeling these sensations
Missing you like crazy
Though it's barely been a minute
You dropped me to the gate and
Bid farewell
Summer in Sevilla
Drinking red sangria
By the fountain in the square
Imagine that you're seated with me
That we're flying there
But you're way back where
Oh
I, I, I
I, I, I
I've been thinking about you on this aeroplane
And my, my mind is in the sky
When I'm dreaming about you on this aeroplane
On this aeroplane, oh
On this aeroplane, oh
There's no need for entertainment
Tv screens be beaming
But you're my preoccupation
Kill the thirteen hours
Rummaging through every brain cell
Memories replaying
In my mind
And boy, have you started changing?
Wonder who we'll be
The next time that I see your face and
I get so damn scared
When I think you're gon' outpace me
Think you're gon' replace me
Oh (yeah, yeah, yeah)
I, I, I
I, I, I
I've been thinking about you on this aeroplane
And my, my mind is in the sky
When I'm dreaming about you on this aeroplane
On this aeroplane, oh
On this aeroplane, oh
