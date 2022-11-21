Lirik Lagu Airplane Thoughts – Dhruv dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Airplane Thoughts – Dhruv

I, I, I

I, I, I

I've been thinking about you on this aeroplane

And my, my, mind is in the sky

When I'm dreaming about you on this aeroplane

Could it be the elevation?

Must admit that I'm not

Used to feeling these sensations

Missing you like crazy

Though it's barely been a minute

You dropped me to the gate and

Bid farewell

Summer in Sevilla

Drinking red sangria

By the fountain in the square

Imagine that you're seated with me

That we're flying there

But you're way back where

Oh

I, I, I

I, I, I

I've been thinking about you on this aeroplane

And my, my mind is in the sky

When I'm dreaming about you on this aeroplane

On this aeroplane, oh

On this aeroplane, oh

There's no need for entertainment

Tv screens be beaming

But you're my preoccupation

Kill the thirteen hours

Rummaging through every brain cell

Memories replaying

In my mind

And boy, have you started changing?

Wonder who we'll be

The next time that I see your face and

I get so damn scared

When I think you're gon' outpace me

Think you're gon' replace me

Oh (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I, I, I

I, I, I

I've been thinking about you on this aeroplane

And my, my mind is in the sky

When I'm dreaming about you on this aeroplane

On this aeroplane, oh

On this aeroplane, oh

Credit