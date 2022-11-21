Lirik Lagu The Woods – Hollow Coves dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
21 November 2022, 04:33 WIB
Lirik lagu Hollow Coves.
Lirik lagu Hollow Coves. /YouTube/Hollow Coves

The Woods – Hollow Coves

We're all falling and we need a place to hide
A safe place somewhere in the woods we can start the fire
All we know is what would be our home
We will stay 'til the break of dawn

The cold night takes us to a place to escape the chill
Tucked up somewhere in the woods on a hill
Wake up feeling the cold in between our toes
Is there a way back? Nobody knows

And we leave it all behind
Can't you see we need some time?

And we all sit around the fire
We feel a little warmer now
And we all sit around the fire
We feel so much better now

And we all sit around the fire
We feel a little warmer now
And we all sit around the fire
We feel so much better now

And we all sit around the fire
We feel a little warmer now
And we all sit around the fire
We feel so much better now

Credit

Album: Mellow Sunset Acoustic
Dirilis: 2020
Artis: Hollow Coves
Genre: Indie folk, Alternative

