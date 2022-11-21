Lirik Lagu To The Bone - Quavo & Takeoff feat YoungBoy dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 November 2022, 03:49 WIB
Quavo & Takeoff.
Quavo & Takeoff.

To The Bone - Quavo & Takeoff feat YoungBoy 

No, I'm not alone, 'cause I came with the fire
I'm still gon' put it on and my bitch match my vibe (woo)
The way the load drop, she might think it's out the sky (drop)
I'm standin' on business and she standin' on mine (su', su')
This lil' bitch right here so bad to the bone (she bad)
I can't wait to get her ass to come home (come home)
Wake up, both of us gotta get bags in the morn' (wake up)
Sneak and link, no, we can't answer the phone (link up)
Peep out the window, think somebody lookin'
We hot like some shit that came out of the oven (shh)
Innocent bitch that done amounted to nothin'
I take a bitch then I turn it to somethin' (woo, woo)
I must be a plug, like a nigga, I front it
Lil' bitch she bad, she workin' at Onyx (work)
I gave her a sack full of money
She brought that shit back and it came with something (double)
Back to back, Demons runnin'
The lil' bitty 392, it ain't nothin' (vroom)
She fuck with a boss, she upgraded from her last nigga, said he wasn't nothin' (damn)
Her nigga ain't see no money, fresh out the trap, we steppin' and gunnin'
Meet me at Toka, meet me at Boar, nigga want smoke or beef, we comin' (go)
Look at these big boy toys, they gorgeous, all these gorgeous girls want it
I be ignorin' 'em, they be ignorin' me, I be ignorin' 'em, sike, we fuckin'
Fuck your mans, no, she can't answer the phone (brr)
She outside, she gettin' that bag on her own (she gone, su)
No, I'm not alone, 'cause I came with the fire
I'm still gon' put it on and my bitch match my vibe (woo)
The way the load drop, she might think it's out the sky (drop)
I'm standin' on business and she standin' on mine (su', su')
This lil' bitch right here so bad to the bone (she bad)
I can't wait to get her ass to come home (come home)
Wake up, both of us gotta get bags in the morn' (wake up)
Sneak and link, no, we can't answer the phone (link up)
Custom beads, how much bread? Cash overload
Wherever we stop, we just hurry and cop
I be spendin' that shit on a coat (on a coat)
Aim for the throat (yeah)
Shawty best to the bone, plan on drainin' me slow and I know (and I know)
She know she can get a young nigga from out of the door
That one, I ain't workin' no more
She look Vietnamese, Chinese
Bitch stay with some Benz keys (whoa)
You bad, okay, you got me
But still, nah, don't you try me
I'm ruthless and like breakin' all the rules and shawty bad like that
Fatigue attack, but know that I'm a mack, bitch, I'm a Cadillac (Cadillac)
Left a money trail, she on her own
She flash, I block her from my phone
Slime her out, she say I'm wrong
Cutthroat all the way to my bone
Baddie gon' lead me astray, put an AP on top both her arms
Bitch bad, I'm all inside her home, I'm strapped up, I ain't alone
My image, she feel it, fuck with her, she want it, I get it
I'm takin' her out of the city
Gotta ball up in it, make sure that her fingers be glistenin'
Them diamonds, I'm floodin' her with it
Whenever I hit it, she love it, she love me
She tell me, "YoungBoy, you know, you the sickest"
Fuckin' 'em dirty, inside lil' dirty, I cum and I call that leavin' my riches
I'm standin' on business, uh
No, I'm not alone, 'cause I came with the fire
I'm still gon' put it on and my bitch match my vibe (woo)
The way the load drop, she might think it's out the sky (drop)
I'm standin' on business and she standin' on mine (su', su')
This lil' bitch right here so bad to the bone (she bad)
I can't wait to get her ass to come home (come home)
Wake up, both of us gotta get bags in the morn' (wake up)
Sneak and link, no, we can't answer the phone (link up)
Freaky, sneaky, all these bitches tryna get hit
Make a ho wet, lookin' at diamonds on my neck and on my wrist
Niggas ain't bullshittin', walked through the club with a F&N in this bitch
Treat it like Ray J, how?
She wanna talk to the kid, make one wish
I'ma get fried rice, shrooms and syrup, I'm tryna get high tonight
Servin' them pies, white, diamonds start dancin' as soon as they hittin' the light
Jesus piece, Christ (Christ)
What your geek like? (Geek)
Do you like Miley Cyrus? (Miley)
Or you like Virgil White? (White)
I'm in my zone, I'm bad to the bone, I won't make it home tonight (no)
I made the check my wife (check) and she gon' get me right (right)
I'm havin' the urge to purge, the splurge is scary like poltergeist (scary)
Told the bitch to tell her nigga, we ain't nothin' alike (bitch)
I done been jumpin' off porches, ain't talkin' Adidas, I earned my stripes (earned 'em)
Fuck with the gang and ride with the family, whether they wrong or right (family)
You want a cash transaction? No, we can't Visa swipe (mm, swipes)
Can't put my trust in security, I keep my pipe to protect my life
I know my rights (brr)
No, I'm not alone, 'cause I came with the fire
I'm still gon' put it on and my bitch match my vibe (woo)
The way the load drop, she might think it's out the sky (drop)
I'm standin' on business and she standin' on mine (su', su')
This lil' bitch right here so bad to the bone (she bad)
I can't wait to get her ass to come home (come home)
Wake up, both of us gotta get bags in the morn' (wake up)
Sneak and link, no, we can't answer the phone (link up)

Credit

Album: Only Built for Infinity Links
Dirilis: 2022
Artis: Takeoff, Quavo
Genre: Hip Hop/Rap
Penulis lagu: Kentrell Deshawn Gaulden, Kirsnick Ball, dan Quavious Marshall

Fakta di Baliknya

To The Bone merupakan lagu yang dibawakan Quavo, seorang rapper dan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.

Sebelum bersolo karier, Quavo dikenal sebagai salah satu pendiri sekaligus mantan anggota trio hip hop Migos. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

