Lirik Lagu Us vs Them - Quavo & Takeoff feat Gucci Mane dan Fakta di Baliknya

Us vs Them - Quavo & Takeoff feat Gucci Mane

Yeah

Um

(DJ Durel)

Yes sir (Money done geeked on this motherfucker)

Fuck the other shit, I'm goin' for the win (fuck it, win)

Pulled up with that bitch, then pulled off with her friend (skrrt)

"How he get that?" Shh, just know we got it in (brrt)

Gave my partner fifty cent, he shot many men (brrt)

If it's us versus them, who you think gon' win? (Who?)

If it's us versus them, who you think gon' win? (Bitch)

If it's us versus them, who you think gon' win? (Us)

Better not drop that pin (drop it), we gon' spin again

I'ma spin (spin, spin), we gon' slide (slide)

Drop that pin, pussy nigga, come outside (come outside)

I been runnin' up that check and I ain't tired (go)

Ain't shed another tear since when my grandma died (grandma)

I got an all white rolls with the bloody guts inside (yep)

Think shit sweet, then try it

Steppin' in shoes that's not your size (niggas ain't steppin')

The back of the Maybach I sit and recline (thinkin' 'bout what?)

And I got Franklins all on my mind, then Chrome the spine (what else?)

Chrome the .9 (then what?), and bulletproof the ride (skrrt)

We spin the block and yell out, "He ain't outside" (where he at?)

Heard he had a wedding, he must be the bride (bitch)

I take them pies, subtract them and divide (Takeoff)

Fuck the other shit, I'm goin' for the win (fuck it, win)

Pulled up with that bitch, then pulled off with her friend (skrrt)

"How he get that?" Shh, just know we got it in (brrt)

Gave my partner fifty cent, he shot many men (brrt)

If it's us versus them, who you think gon' win? (Woo)

If it's us versus them, who you think gon' win? (Huncho)

If it's us versus them, who you think gon' win? (Who?)

Better not drop that pin (drop it), we gon' spin again

Drop the pin, then we goin' in, flip the switch and win (go)

Wide body snatch out the back, almost crashed the Benz (skrrt)

If she start trippin', try her friend, now I fuck her twin (smash)

Told your bitch to pop that pussy, plenty more to spend (ugh)

'Case your boy start hookin', then I'm jumpin' in (hey)

Came from nothin', now my Lambo' look like dolphin fins (sky)

You sniffed a bowl full of rice, then I'ma call you Glen (snortin')

Droppin' narcotics devices over prison fence (gone)

Hold that down, handle my business, nigga, let's go (let's get it)

Nigga, I'm with you, hundred and fifty (ugh)

Nigga, it's us versus them for the city (woo)

Yeah, I know that you scared, you shitty (you scared)

I'm standin' on all the business (on business)

I'm feelin' like Steph and Klay (splash)

We pull up, hit all the swishes (on God)

Fuck the other shit, I'm goin' for the win (fuck it, win)

Pulled up with that bitch, then pulled off with her friend (skrrt)

"How he get that?" Shh, just know we got it in (brrt)

Gave my partner fifty cent, he shot many men (brrt)

If it's us versus them, who you think gon' win? (Who?)

If it's us versus them, who you think gon' win? (Bitch)

If it's us versus them, who you think gon' win? (Us)

Better not drop that pin (drop it), we gon' spin again

How you think gonna beat Wop? You know you gonna lose (huh)

Why bring her to the function when you know she wanna choose? (Yeah)

Free Young Thug and Gunna, while you at it Pooh and Foo (slime)

Let my niggas out, you know they havin' somethin' to do (free 'em)

A street nigga can turn exec' and I'm the livin' proof (Wop)

I pull up in a roadster, had to stop to test the roof (drop)

Real street nigga when I'm in and out the booth

Why when niggas tell they stories, they just sprinkle in the truth? (Well damn)

When they say it's up, it's stuck, gotta be careful how you move (huh)

Bullets go through windows, gotta watch the words you choose

The AR got to jerkin', burned his hand and left a bruise

When them bodies start to drop, they screamin', "Stop, let's call a truce"

Fuck the other shit, I'm goin' for the win (fuck it, win)

Credit

Artis: Quavo, Takeoff

Album: Only Built for Infinity Links

Artis unggulan: Gucci Mane

Dirilis: 2022

Songwriter: Alexander William Moore, Daryl McPherson, Kirsnick Khari Ball, Mohkom Bhangal, Pepjin Baltus, Quavious Keyate Marshall, dan Radric Davis

Fakta di Baliknya

Us vs Them merupakan lagu yang dibawakan Quavo, seorang rapper dan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.

Sebelum bersolo karier, Quavo dikenal sebagai salah satu pendiri sekaligus mantan anggota trio hip hop Migos. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***