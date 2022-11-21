Lirik Lagu Risin To The Top - Keni Burke dan Fakta di Baliknya

Risin To The Top - Keni Burke

I know we're doing

Everything that we want to

Meanwhile, are we losing?

Because we won't let go

And yet we go

Let's start thinking what we're doing

Don't let nothing change your mind

Let's start heading homeward bound

Get off the ground

Stop losing, yeah losing

Keep risin' to the top

(Give it all you got)

You gotta wake up your body

And wake up your body

And wake up your body

And move it around

Wake up your body

Wake up your body

Wake up your body and move it around

Keep on believing

All the dreams inside of you

And don't stop achieving yeah

Let some love shine on through

And don't fight the feeling

Just keep on dealing

Everybody, keep on moving

'Cause I know we can get it over, so baby

(Give it all you got)

Let's keep rising to the top

(Give it all you got)

And we won't let nobody stop us

(Give it all you got)

We'll just keep trying, yeah

(Give it all you got)

Oooh baby

(Give it all you got)

(Give it all you got)

(Give it all you got)

You gotta wake up your body

And wake up your body

And wake up your body

And move it around

Wake up your body

Wake up your body

Wake up your body and move it around

Big time illusions

Create a lot of confusion

But the time has finally come

Let's get it done

Keep moving, yeah moving

Let's keep rising to the top

And don't let nobody stop us

Just keep trying, yeah

Keep on giving to each other

(Give it all you got)

Spread some love a little farther

(Give it all you got)

Keep on giving all you got

(Give it all you got)

Said we're rising to the top

We won't let nobody stop

What we're doing, yeah

(Give it all you got)

Keep moving your body

(Give it all you got)

The feeling's getting stronger

(Give it all you got)

What we're doing

(Give it all you got)

Just keep moving your body

(Give it all you got)

The feeling's getting stronger

(Give it all you got)

Credit

Artis: Keni Burke

Album: Changes

Penulis lagu: Norma Jean Wright, Allan Felder, dan Keni Burke

Rilis: 1982

Genre: R&B/Soul