Lirik Lagu Risin To The Top - Keni Burke dan Fakta di Baliknya

Risin To The Top - Keni Burke
I know we're doing
Everything that we want to
Meanwhile, are we losing?
Because we won't let go
And yet we go
Let's start thinking what we're doing
Don't let nothing change your mind
Let's start heading homeward bound
Get off the ground
Stop losing, yeah losing
Keep risin' to the top
(Give it all you got)
You gotta wake up your body
And wake up your body
And wake up your body
And move it around
Wake up your body
Wake up your body
Wake up your body and move it around
Keep on believing
All the dreams inside of you
And don't stop achieving yeah
Let some love shine on through
And don't fight the feeling
Just keep on dealing
Everybody, keep on moving
'Cause I know we can get it over, so baby
(Give it all you got)
Let's keep rising to the top
(Give it all you got)
And we won't let nobody stop us
(Give it all you got)
We'll just keep trying, yeah
(Give it all you got)
Oooh baby
(Give it all you got)
(Give it all you got)
(Give it all you got)
You gotta wake up your body
And wake up your body
And wake up your body
And move it around
Wake up your body
Wake up your body
Wake up your body and move it around
Big time illusions
Create a lot of confusion
But the time has finally come
Let's get it done
Keep moving, yeah moving
Let's keep rising to the top
And don't let nobody stop us
Just keep trying, yeah
Keep on giving to each other
(Give it all you got)
Spread some love a little farther
(Give it all you got)
Keep on giving all you got
(Give it all you got)
Said we're rising to the top
We won't let nobody stop
What we're doing, yeah
(Give it all you got)
Keep moving your body
(Give it all you got)
The feeling's getting stronger
(Give it all you got)
What we're doing
(Give it all you got)
Just keep moving your body
(Give it all you got)
The feeling's getting stronger
(Give it all you got)
Credit
Artis: Keni Burke
Album: Changes
Penulis lagu: Norma Jean Wright, Allan Felder, dan Keni Burke
Rilis: 1982
Genre: R&B/Soul
