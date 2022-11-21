Lirik Lagu I Choose – Alessia Cara dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Choose – Alessia Cara
All of my life
I thought I was right
Looking for something new
Stuck in my ways
Like old-fashioned days
But all the roads led me to you
The house that you live in don't make it a home
But feeling lonely don't mean you're alone
People in life, they will come and they'll leave
But if I had a choice I know where I would be
Through the lows and the highs, I will stay by your side
There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light
When the sky turns to grey and there's nothing to say
At the end of the day, I choose you
Now I found the strength
To make a change
And look at the magic I found
No matter the name
Or where you came from
'Cause no one has much figured out
The house that you live in don't make it a home
But feeling lonely don't mean you're alone
I finally found where I feel I belong
And I know you'll be there with wide open arms
Through the lows and the highs, I will stay by your side
There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light
When the sky turns to grey and there's nothing to say
At the end of the day, I choose you
I choose you
Through the lows and the highs, I will stay by your side
There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light
