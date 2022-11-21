Lirik Lagu I Choose – Alessia Cara dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Choose – Alessia Cara

All of my life

I thought I was right

Looking for something new

Stuck in my ways

Like old-fashioned days

But all the roads led me to you

The house that you live in don't make it a home

But feeling lonely don't mean you're alone

People in life, they will come and they'll leave

But if I had a choice I know where I would be

Through the lows and the highs, I will stay by your side

There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light

When the sky turns to grey and there's nothing to say

At the end of the day, I choose you

Now I found the strength

To make a change

And look at the magic I found

No matter the name

Or where you came from

'Cause no one has much figured out

The house that you live in don't make it a home

But feeling lonely don't mean you're alone

I finally found where I feel I belong

And I know you'll be there with wide open arms

Through the lows and the highs, I will stay by your side

There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light

When the sky turns to grey and there's nothing to say

At the end of the day, I choose you

I choose you

Through the lows and the highs, I will stay by your side

There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light