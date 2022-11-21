Lirik Lagu I Choose – Alessia Cara dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 November 2022, 02:00 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu I Choose dari Alessia Cara.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu I Choose dari Alessia Cara. /Pixabay/Rudy and Peter Skitterians

Lirik Lagu I ChooseAlessia Cara

All of my life
I thought I was right
Looking for something new
Stuck in my ways
Like old-fashioned days
But all the roads led me to you

The house that you live in don't make it a home
But feeling lonely don't mean you're alone
People in life, they will come and they'll leave
But if I had a choice I know where I would be

Through the lows and the highs, I will stay by your side
There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light
When the sky turns to grey and there's nothing to say
At the end of the day, I choose you

Now I found the strength
To make a change
And look at the magic I found
No matter the name
Or where you came from
'Cause no one has much figured out

The house that you live in don't make it a home
But feeling lonely don't mean you're alone
I finally found where I feel I belong
And I know you'll be there with wide open arms

Through the lows and the highs, I will stay by your side
There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light
When the sky turns to grey and there's nothing to say
At the end of the day, I choose you

I choose you

Through the lows and the highs, I will stay by your side
There's no need for goodbyes, now I'm seeing the light

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

20 November 2022, 08:44 WIB
NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

20 November 2022, 07:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB
Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

19 November 2022, 08:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023 Telah Diterbitkan, Maksimal Naik 10 Persen
2

Link Streaming Weak Hero Class 1 Episode 1-8 Lengkap dengan Sub Indo: Aksi Park Ji Hoon Melawan Perundungan
3

Sinopsis dan Nama Para Pemain Weak Hero Class 1 yang Sudah Bisa Disaksikan di Link Berikut
4

Beredar Video Sekumpulan Pelajar Tendang Seorang Nenek, Polres Tapanuli Selatan Berhasil Tangkap Pelaku
5

Asal-usul Nama Balikpapan Menurut Cerita Rakyat
6

Cara Menghitung Upah Minimum 2023 Terbaru, Sesuai Aturan Kemnaker
7

Jadwal Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Lengkap dengan Siaran Televisi Beserta Jam Tayangnya
8

Update Kode Redeem FF 20 November 2022, Ambil Kesempatan Dapat Skin Keren dari Free Fire
9

Sinopsis Film Cold Skin: Muncul Mahkluk Misterius di Pulau Antartika

10

Elvy Sukaesih Hapus Foto Ucapan Selamat Menikah pada Ridho Rhoma

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Wilayah Kabupaten Karawang Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ada di Dua Lokasi

21 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 26 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 26 Februari 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

21 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Klik Bondowoso

Naskah Khutbah Jumat Tema Memaknai Sifat Allah Maha Dekat

Naskah Khutbah Jumat Tema Memaknai Sifat Allah Maha Dekat

21 November 2022, 03:28 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Senin 21 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Anak Jalanan A New Beginning

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Senin 21 November 2022, Ada SpongeBob SquarePants dan Anak Jalanan A New Beginning

21 November 2022, 03:26 WIB

Utara Times

Link Streaming Inggris VS Iran di Piala Dunia 2022, Klik Link Nonton Legal di Sini

Link Streaming Inggris VS Iran di Piala Dunia 2022, Klik Link Nonton Legal di Sini

21 November 2022, 03:25 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Senin 21 November 2022, Ada Siaran Langsung Kontes KDI 2022 Babak 4 Besar

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Senin 21 November 2022, Ada Siaran Langsung Kontes KDI 2022 Babak 4 Besar

21 November 2022, 03:22 WIB

Malang Terkini

Profil dan Biodata Enner Valencia, Pencetak Gol Pertama Piala Dunia 2022: Lengkap Umur, Klub dan Karir

Profil dan Biodata Enner Valencia, Pencetak Gol Pertama Piala Dunia 2022: Lengkap Umur, Klub dan Karir

21 November 2022, 03:18 WIB

Utara Times

Hari Ini Senin Apa 21 November 2022 di Kalender Jawa? Cek Info Lengkapnya Berikut Ini

Hari Ini Senin Apa 21 November 2022 di Kalender Jawa? Cek Info Lengkapnya Berikut Ini

21 November 2022, 03:15 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan sekitanya, 26 Rabiul Akhir 1444 Hijriah Senin 20 November 2022

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan sekitanya, 26 Rabiul Akhir 1444 Hijriah Senin 20 November 2022

21 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

21 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Indosiar Senin, 21 November 2022: Saksikan FIFA World Cup Qatar vs Ecuador dan D Academy 5

Jadwal Indosiar Senin, 21 November 2022: Saksikan FIFA World Cup Qatar vs Ecuador dan D Academy 5

21 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Utara Times

Update Terbaru Ganjil Genap Jakarta Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ada Jam dan Titik Lokasi

Update Terbaru Ganjil Genap Jakarta Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ada Jam dan Titik Lokasi

21 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

21 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 21 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

21 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Trigol Enner Valencia ke Gawang Qaltar, Pupus Tudingan Suap Amjad Taha

Trigol Enner Valencia ke Gawang Qaltar, Pupus Tudingan Suap Amjad Taha

21 November 2022, 02:54 WIB

Media Pakuan

Hasil Pertandingan Pertama Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 di Grup A, Tuan Rumah Qatar Tumbang di Tangan Ekuador

Hasil Pertandingan Pertama Piala Dunia Qatar 2022 di Grup A, Tuan Rumah Qatar Tumbang di Tangan Ekuador

21 November 2022, 02:45 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Kasih Suci dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Kasih Suci dari Thomas Arya lengkap dengan Liriknya

21 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Sosok Enner VALENCIA, Obrak Abrik QATAR Tanpa Ampun! Hasil dan Ringkasan Pertandingan Qatar vs Ekuador Semalam

Sosok Enner VALENCIA, Obrak Abrik QATAR Tanpa Ampun! Hasil dan Ringkasan Pertandingan Qatar vs Ekuador Semalam

21 November 2022, 02:16 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Tenda Biru - Desy Ratnasari: Tak Sengaja Lewat Depan Rumahmu

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Tenda Biru - Desy Ratnasari: Tak Sengaja Lewat Depan Rumahmu

21 November 2022, 02:15 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

INILAH Hasil Piala Dunia Tadi Malam Antara Qatar vs Ekuador! Patahan Isu SUAP, Ekuador Babat Habis Qatar..

INILAH Hasil Piala Dunia Tadi Malam Antara Qatar vs Ekuador! Patahan Isu SUAP, Ekuador Babat Habis Qatar..

21 November 2022, 02:08 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Senin 21 November 2022 : Jaga Akal Sehat

Ramalan Bintang Gemini dan Cancer Senin 21 November 2022 : Jaga Akal Sehat

21 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Senin, 21 November 2022, Siang Hari Daerah Ini Diguyur Hujan Sedang

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Senin, 21 November 2022, Siang Hari Daerah Ini Diguyur Hujan Sedang

21 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Cilacap Update

55 Tempat Wisata Banyumas Paling Hits dan Instagramable Yang Wajib Dicoba, Apa Saja?

55 Tempat Wisata Banyumas Paling Hits dan Instagramable Yang Wajib Dicoba, Apa Saja?

21 November 2022, 01:48 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Hasil Pertandingan Qatar vs Ekuador: Tuan Rumah Berhasil di Bungkam di Depan Suporternya Sendiri

Hasil Pertandingan Qatar vs Ekuador: Tuan Rumah Berhasil di Bungkam di Depan Suporternya Sendiri

21 November 2022, 01:44 WIB

Media Pakuan

Akun Twitter Donald Trump Dipulihkan, Begini Sambutan Reaksi Unik Pendukungnya

Akun Twitter Donald Trump Dipulihkan, Begini Sambutan Reaksi Unik Pendukungnya

21 November 2022, 01:40 WIB