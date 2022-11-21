Lirik Lagu High as Hell - Keith Murray dan Fakta di Baliknya

High as Hell - Keith Murray

Phase one

I grab the Henny and twist the top

Guzzle it that's when the reaction starts

I split the chalk with the dutch

Had the hash in the greenery, then the L get sparked

Keith Murray's never smokin on babith

Niggas give me dirt and I throw it in the garbage

Actual facts, writin exact, sacks of African Black

I smoke two back to back

I smoke so much I choke out fire alarms

With the towel under the door feel the effect of the bar

Put Visine in my eyes so no one can tell

Looked in the mirror, said to myself yo you high as hell

I inhale a gray smoke full of tram

Get 3-Dimensional visions like CD-ROM

Inahle it through your mouth, freeze like you froze

Then *blowing sound*, blow it out yo nose

Me and the Funk Doctor Spot up top on the hop

Block two big jig hot shots coppin mots

Seasons slice precise, ice 'n' tights

Chickenheads that circle the block twice

If you chokin then pass 'cause it's not a game

B*tches hit my blunts and never feel the same

They start actin strange and kinda erotic

I try to tell her you ain't nothin bout no chronic

Ahh drats I think I'll take a long walk

And light a fat one up for the sargeant general of New York

Who determine gettin lifted kill brain cells maybe

If it wasn't for weed, niggas would be goin crazy

So smell it from afar, comin from the bar

Or rushin out when I open up the car door

Whether home or party in a bag or a jar

Put that lah in the air and represent with a stand form

Me and the Funk Doctor Spot up top on the hop

Block two big jig hot shots coppin mots

Seasons slice precise, ice 'n' tights

Chickenheads that circle the block twice

If you chokin then pass 'cause it's not a game

B*tches hit my blunts and never feel the same

They start actin strange and kinda erotic

I try to tell her you ain't nothin bout no chronic

Ahh drats I think I'll take a long walk

And light a fat one up for the sargeant general of New York

Who determine gettin lifted kill brain cells maybe

If it wasn't for weed, niggas would be goin crazy

So smell it from afar, comin from the bar

Or rushin out when I open up the car door

Whether home or party in a bag or a jar

Put that lah in the air and represent with a stand form

I'm not sayin I'ma a pothead, 'cause I'm not

I'm just sayin that I smoke a lot

Catch me in V.I.P. smokin with Dennis Scott

Or after the show in the parkin lot

I only buy weed from a selective few

'cause niggas is wicked and they will get you

I ran outta blunts got some paper from your mother

She had extra weed so we rolled another

No doubt, I hear you out

Before I roll my L, I think the cancer part out

I'ma kite 'cause I missed the buddah spot before the flight

And damn we gon be away for like 12 nights

So here I am in Amsterdam gettin high again

You know what, come to think of it, yo, I'd love a Heineken

Inhale it through your mouth, freeze like you froze

Then *blowing sound* blow it out yo nose

Me and the Funk Doctor Spot up top on the hop

Block two big jig hot shots coppin mots

Seasons slice precise, ice 'n' tights

Chickenheads that circle the block twice

If you chokin then pass 'cause it's not a game

B*tches hit my blunts and never feel the same

They start actin strange and kinda erotic

I try to tell her you ain't nothin bout no chronic

Ahh drats I think I'll take a long walk

And light a fat one up for the sargeant general of New York

Who determine gettin lifted kill brain cells maybe

If it wasn't for weed, niggas would be goin crazy

So smell it from afar, comin from the bar

Or rushin out when I open up the car door

Whether home or party in a bag or a jar

Put that lah in the air and represent with a stand form

Credit

Artis: Keith Murray

Album: It's a Beautiful Thing

Penulis lagu: Erick S. Sermon, Keith Omar Murray, dan Raymond M. Jackson

Rilis: 12 Januari 1999

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap