Lirik Lagu Elita - Gary Barlow feat Michael Buble, Sebastian Yatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Elita - Gary Barlow feat Michael Buble, Sebastian Yatra
There's a girl from Brazil
She was born to move her hips, can't keep her feet still
Always looking for attention, she uses her eyes
To turn a small flame into a fire
She's a girl from a town
Where nobody knows your name, where nobody's found
And no one ever sees the bright lights now and she spends every night
She danced her way to a better life
I gotta leave cause it's a bad thing
She bouta make me do the things that she wanna do
It feels so good when it's a bad thing
But when the lights go down come on, Elita, wave your crown
And the crowd shouts Elita
Oh come out where we can see ya
Now the night is ready for ya
One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah
Now the crowd they are screaming
Let it up, what they are feeling
It's so hot, don't get too near
Number one señorita, oh Elita
It's kinda hard to find somebody from this part of the world
Until you're looking at her body and you're starting to tell
That you're falling in love and it feels like a drug
You've got nothing to lose, you've got something to touch
She can be cold, cold digging for gold
She doesn't want to keep a man, doesn't want to be sold
She has a ticket to a life that is hard to resist
She rewrote the book and added a twist
I gotta leave cause it's a bad thing (it's a bad thing)
She bouta make me do the things that she wanna do
It feels so good when it's a bad thing (it's a bad thing)
But when the lights go down come on, Elita, wave your crown
And the crowd shouts Elita (Elita)
Oh come out where we can see ya (where we can see ya)
Now the night is ready for ya (for ya)
One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah
Now the crowd they are screaming
Let it up what they are feeling
It's so hot, don't get too near
Number one señorita, oh Elita
Dance Dance Dance, Elita
Dance Dance Dance, Elita
Dance Dance Dance, Elita
Come on Elita (ta ta ta)
Bailame Elita, baila
Elita baila
So look out, beware
Like a do or dare
She'll fight for a right, she'll do whatever it takes
And the crowd shouts Elita (Elita!)
Oh come out where we can see ya (Woo)
Now the night is ready for ya (Elita)
One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah (Woah, yeah)
Now the crowd they are screaming
Let it up what they are feeling
It's so hot, don't get too near
Number one señorita, oh Elita
Dance Dance Dance, Elita (Elita baila)
Dance Dance Dance, Elita (Elita baila)
Dance Dance Dance, Elita
Come on Elita
Come on Elita
Artis: Gary Barlow, Michael Buble, Sebastian Yatra
Album: Music Played by Humans
Penulis lagu: Jean Rodriguez, Michael Bublé, Sebastián Yatra
Elita merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Gary Barlow dari album Music Played by Humans yang dirilis pada November 2020.
Album ini dirilis setelah dirinya hiatus selama 7 tahun sejak terakhir merilis album pada 2013. Album ini pun berhasil menduduki posisi puncak di UK Albums Chart.
Melalui album ini Gary Barlow menempati posisi pertama di chart album Inggris dan menjadikannya album ketiga yang berhasil mencapai posisi ini.
Gary Barlow menyanyikan lagu Elita’bersama Michael Buble dan Sebastian Yatra.
Menariknya, Michael Buble dan Sebastian Yatra ikut berperan dalam pembuatan lagu Elita.
Dalam lagu ini mereka menggunakan iringan musik orkestra tahun 80-an dengan gabungan lagu latin. (Gia Ananda)***
