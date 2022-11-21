Lirik Lagu Elita - Gary Barlow feat Michael Buble, Sebastian Yatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Elita - Gary Barlow feat Michael Buble, Sebastian Yatra

There's a girl from Brazil

She was born to move her hips, can't keep her feet still

Always looking for attention, she uses her eyes

To turn a small flame into a fire

She's a girl from a town

Where nobody knows your name, where nobody's found

And no one ever sees the bright lights now and she spends every night

She danced her way to a better life

I gotta leave cause it's a bad thing

She bouta make me do the things that she wanna do

It feels so good when it's a bad thing

But when the lights go down come on, Elita, wave your crown

And the crowd shouts Elita

Oh come out where we can see ya

Now the night is ready for ya

One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah

Now the crowd they are screaming

Let it up, what they are feeling

It's so hot, don't get too near

Number one señorita, oh Elita

It's kinda hard to find somebody from this part of the world

Until you're looking at her body and you're starting to tell

That you're falling in love and it feels like a drug

You've got nothing to lose, you've got something to touch

She can be cold, cold digging for gold

She doesn't want to keep a man, doesn't want to be sold

She has a ticket to a life that is hard to resist

She rewrote the book and added a twist

I gotta leave cause it's a bad thing (it's a bad thing)

She bouta make me do the things that she wanna do

It feels so good when it's a bad thing (it's a bad thing)

But when the lights go down come on, Elita, wave your crown

And the crowd shouts Elita (Elita)

Oh come out where we can see ya (where we can see ya)

Now the night is ready for ya (for ya)

One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah

Now the crowd they are screaming

Let it up what they are feeling

It's so hot, don't get too near

Number one señorita, oh Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Come on Elita (ta ta ta)

Bailame Elita, baila

Elita baila

So look out, beware

Like a do or dare

She'll fight for a right, she'll do whatever it takes

And the crowd shouts Elita (Elita!)

Oh come out where we can see ya (Woo)

Now the night is ready for ya (Elita)

One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah (Woah, yeah)

Now the crowd they are screaming

Let it up what they are feeling

It's so hot, don't get too near

Number one señorita, oh Elita

Dance Dance Dance, Elita (Elita baila)

Dance Dance Dance, Elita (Elita baila)

Dance Dance Dance, Elita

Come on Elita

Come on Elita

Artis: Gary Barlow, Michael Buble, Sebastian Yatra

Album: Music Played by Humans

Penulis lagu: Jean Rodriguez, Michael Bublé, Sebastián Yatra

Elita merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Gary Barlow dari album Music Played by Humans yang dirilis pada November 2020.

Album ini dirilis setelah dirinya hiatus selama 7 tahun sejak terakhir merilis album pada 2013. Album ini pun berhasil menduduki posisi puncak di UK Albums Chart.

Melalui album ini Gary Barlow menempati posisi pertama di chart album Inggris dan menjadikannya album ketiga yang berhasil mencapai posisi ini.

Gary Barlow menyanyikan lagu Elita’bersama Michael Buble dan Sebastian Yatra.

Menariknya, Michael Buble dan Sebastian Yatra ikut berperan dalam pembuatan lagu Elita.

Dalam lagu ini mereka menggunakan iringan musik orkestra tahun 80-an dengan gabungan lagu latin. (Gia Ananda)***