Lirik Lagu Elita - Gary Barlow feat Michael Buble, Sebastian Yatra dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 November 2022, 01:39 WIB
Penyanyi asal Inggris, Gary Barlow.
Penyanyi asal Inggris, Gary Barlow. /YouTube/GaryBarlowVEVO

Elita - Gary Barlow feat Michael Buble, Sebastian Yatra

There's a girl from Brazil
She was born to move her hips, can't keep her feet still
Always looking for attention, she uses her eyes
To turn a small flame into a fire
She's a girl from a town
Where nobody knows your name, where nobody's found
And no one ever sees the bright lights now and she spends every night
She danced her way to a better life
I gotta leave cause it's a bad thing
She bouta make me do the things that she wanna do
It feels so good when it's a bad thing
But when the lights go down come on, Elita, wave your crown
And the crowd shouts Elita
Oh come out where we can see ya
Now the night is ready for ya
One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah
Now the crowd they are screaming
Let it up, what they are feeling
It's so hot, don't get too near
Number one señorita, oh Elita
It's kinda hard to find somebody from this part of the world
Until you're looking at her body and you're starting to tell
That you're falling in love and it feels like a drug
You've got nothing to lose, you've got something to touch
She can be cold, cold digging for gold
She doesn't want to keep a man, doesn't want to be sold
She has a ticket to a life that is hard to resist
She rewrote the book and added a twist
I gotta leave cause it's a bad thing (it's a bad thing)
She bouta make me do the things that she wanna do
It feels so good when it's a bad thing (it's a bad thing)
But when the lights go down come on, Elita, wave your crown
And the crowd shouts Elita (Elita)
Oh come out where we can see ya (where we can see ya)
Now the night is ready for ya (for ya)
One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah
Now the crowd they are screaming
Let it up what they are feeling
It's so hot, don't get too near
Number one señorita, oh Elita
Dance Dance Dance, Elita
Dance Dance Dance, Elita
Dance Dance Dance, Elita
Come on Elita (ta ta ta)
Bailame Elita, baila
Elita baila
So look out, beware
Like a do or dare
She'll fight for a right, she'll do whatever it takes
And the crowd shouts Elita (Elita!)
Oh come out where we can see ya (Woo)
Now the night is ready for ya (Elita)
One dance and we'll be singing hallelujah (Woah, yeah)
Now the crowd they are screaming
Let it up what they are feeling
It's so hot, don't get too near
Number one señorita, oh Elita
Dance Dance Dance, Elita (Elita baila)
Dance Dance Dance, Elita (Elita baila)
Dance Dance Dance, Elita
Come on Elita
Come on Elita

Artis: Gary Barlow, Michael Buble, Sebastian Yatra
Album: Music Played by Humans
Penulis lagu: Jean Rodriguez, Michael Bublé, Sebastián Yatra

Elita merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Gary Barlow dari album Music Played by Humans yang dirilis pada November 2020.

Album ini dirilis setelah dirinya hiatus selama 7 tahun sejak terakhir merilis album pada 2013. Album ini pun berhasil menduduki posisi puncak di UK Albums Chart.

Melalui album ini Gary Barlow menempati posisi pertama di chart album Inggris dan menjadikannya album ketiga yang berhasil mencapai posisi ini.

Gary Barlow menyanyikan lagu Elita’bersama Michael Buble dan Sebastian Yatra.

Menariknya, Michael Buble dan Sebastian Yatra ikut berperan dalam pembuatan lagu Elita.

Dalam lagu ini mereka menggunakan iringan musik orkestra tahun 80-an dengan gabungan lagu latin. (Gia Ananda)***

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

20 November 2022, 08:44 WIB
NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

20 November 2022, 07:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB
Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

19 November 2022, 08:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB
Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Don't Go To Parties - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miles - Phillip Phillips dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Almost Near – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 November 2022, 02:38 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Penetapan Upah Minimum 2023 Telah Diterbitkan, Maksimal Naik 10 Persen
2

Link Streaming Weak Hero Class 1 Episode 1-8 Lengkap dengan Sub Indo: Aksi Park Ji Hoon Melawan Perundungan
3

Sinopsis dan Nama Para Pemain Weak Hero Class 1 yang Sudah Bisa Disaksikan di Link Berikut
4

Asal-usul Nama Balikpapan Menurut Cerita Rakyat
5

Beredar Video Sekumpulan Pelajar Tendang Seorang Nenek, Polres Tapanuli Selatan Berhasil Tangkap Pelaku
6

Cara Menghitung Upah Minimum 2023 Terbaru, Sesuai Aturan Kemnaker
7

Jadwal Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar, Lengkap dengan Siaran Televisi Beserta Jam Tayangnya
8

Sinopsis Film Cold Skin: Muncul Mahkluk Misterius di Pulau Antartika

9

Elvy Sukaesih Hapus Foto Ucapan Selamat Menikah pada Ridho Rhoma
10

Update Kode Redeem FF 20 November 2022, Ambil Kesempatan Dapat Skin Keren dari Free Fire

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Pakuan

Akun Twitter Donald Trump Dipulihkan, Begini Sambutan Reaksi Unik Pendukungnya

Akun Twitter Donald Trump Dipulihkan, Begini Sambutan Reaksi Unik Pendukungnya

21 November 2022, 01:40 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Gempa Bumi Dangkal Guncang Nusa Tenggara Timur dan Nusa Tenggara Barat

Gempa Bumi Dangkal Guncang Nusa Tenggara Timur dan Nusa Tenggara Barat

21 November 2022, 01:37 WIB

Cilacap Update

2 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Batang Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

2 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Batang Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

21 November 2022, 01:31 WIB

Portal Papua

Captain Timnas Ekuador Menjadi Pencetak Gol Perdana di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

Captain Timnas Ekuador Menjadi Pencetak Gol Perdana di Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

21 November 2022, 01:30 WIB

Cilacap Update

9 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Banyumas Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

9 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Banyumas Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

21 November 2022, 01:25 WIB

Info Temanggung

Profil Enner Valencia; Pencetak Gol Pertama dan Taklukkan Qatar Sang Tuan Rumah Piala Dunia 2022

Profil Enner Valencia; Pencetak Gol Pertama dan Taklukkan Qatar Sang Tuan Rumah Piala Dunia 2022

21 November 2022, 01:24 WIB

Cilacap Update

5 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Purworejo Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

5 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Purworejo Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

21 November 2022, 01:20 WIB

Cilacap Update

3 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Purbalingga Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

3 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Purbalingga Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

21 November 2022, 01:16 WIB

Portal Majalengka

HASIL AKHIR QATAR vs EKUADOR di Piala Dunia 2022, Valencia Cetak Brace di Laga ini

HASIL AKHIR QATAR vs EKUADOR di Piala Dunia 2022, Valencia Cetak Brace di Laga ini

21 November 2022, 01:13 WIB

Cilacap Update

2 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Banjarnegara Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

2 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Banjarnegara Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

21 November 2022, 01:12 WIB

Haloyouth

Fantastis, Bupati Serang Naikan Bonus Atlet Peraih Medali Emas di Porprov Banten 2022 Jadi Rp 35 Juta

Fantastis, Bupati Serang Naikan Bonus Atlet Peraih Medali Emas di Porprov Banten 2022 Jadi Rp 35 Juta

21 November 2022, 01:11 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Andaikan Kau Datang Kembali - Koes Plus: Terlalu Indah Dilupakan

Makna dan Lirik Lagu Andaikan Kau Datang Kembali - Koes Plus: Terlalu Indah Dilupakan

21 November 2022, 01:09 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Hasil Piala Dunia : Tuan Rumah Qatar Takluk Atas Ekuador dalam Laga Pembuka Piala Dunia 2022

Hasil Piala Dunia : Tuan Rumah Qatar Takluk Atas Ekuador dalam Laga Pembuka Piala Dunia 2022

21 November 2022, 01:08 WIB

Cilacap Update

5 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Tegal Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

5 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Tegal Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

21 November 2022, 01:08 WIB

Iko Bengkulu

Hasil Qatar vs Ekuador, Tuan Rumah Babak Belur

Hasil Qatar vs Ekuador, Tuan Rumah Babak Belur

21 November 2022, 01:06 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Senin 21 November 2022: Kurangi Makanan Tidak Higienis

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Senin 21 November 2022: Kurangi Makanan Tidak Higienis

21 November 2022, 01:05 WIB

Gianyar Bali

Hasil Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022 : Ekuador Berhasil Lumat Tuan Rumah Qatar Dengan Skor 2-0

Hasil Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022 : Ekuador Berhasil Lumat Tuan Rumah Qatar Dengan Skor 2-0

21 November 2022, 01:03 WIB

Cilacap Update

3 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Pemalang Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

3 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Pemalang Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

21 November 2022, 01:02 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Hasil Qatar vs Ekuador Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini: Laga Perdana Tuan Rumah Ditaklukan La Tricolor SKOR 0-2

Hasil Qatar vs Ekuador Piala Dunia 2022 Hari Ini: Laga Perdana Tuan Rumah Ditaklukan La Tricolor SKOR 0-2

21 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal TV SCTV Hari Senin, 21 November 2022, Apakah Ada Siaran FIFA World Cup 2022?

Jadwal TV SCTV Hari Senin, 21 November 2022, Apakah Ada Siaran FIFA World Cup 2022?

21 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Portal Majalengka

TIGA GOL CANTIK VALENCIA di Pertandingan Qatar vs Ekuador, Piala Dunia 2022

TIGA GOL CANTIK VALENCIA di Pertandingan Qatar vs Ekuador, Piala Dunia 2022

21 November 2022, 00:59 WIB

Cilacap Update

7 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Kebumen Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

7 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten dan Kota Kebumen Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022, Cek Peringkat Berapa Sekolahmu?

21 November 2022, 00:56 WIB

Media Pakuan

Elon Musk Pulihkan Akun Twitter Donald Trump Setelah Pemilik Twitter Sebelumnya Melarangnya Seumur Hidup

Elon Musk Pulihkan Akun Twitter Donald Trump Setelah Pemilik Twitter Sebelumnya Melarangnya Seumur Hidup

21 November 2022, 00:56 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Dreamers - Jungkook BTS: Look Who We Are, Lihat Siapa Kita

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Dreamers - Jungkook BTS: Look Who We Are, Lihat Siapa Kita

21 November 2022, 00:55 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Profil Enner Valencia: Pemain Ekuador yang Mencetak 2 Gol ke Gawang Qatar di Piala Dunia 2022

Profil Enner Valencia: Pemain Ekuador yang Mencetak 2 Gol ke Gawang Qatar di Piala Dunia 2022

21 November 2022, 00:50 WIB