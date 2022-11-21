Lirik Lagu Don't Blink - Kenny Chesney dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don't Blink - Kenny Chesney

I turned on the evening news

Saw an old man being interviewed

Turning a hundred and two today

Asked him what's the secret to life?

He looked up from his old pipe

Laughed and said, "All I can say is

Don't blink, just like that you're six years old

And you take a nap

And you wake up and you're twenty-five

And your high school sweetheart becomes your wife

Don't blink, you just might miss

Your babies growing like mine did

Turning into moms and dads

Next thing you know your better half

Of fifty years is there in bed

And you're praying God takes you instead

Trust me friend a hundred years

Goes faster than you think, so don't blink

I was glued to my TV, when it looked

Like he looked at me and said

"Best start putting first things first"

'Cause when your hourglass runs out of sand

You can't flip it over and start again

Take every breathe God gives you for what it's worth

Don't blink, 'cause just like that you're six years old

And you take a nap

And you wake up and you're twenty-five

And your high school sweetheart becomes your wife