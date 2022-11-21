Lirik Lagu Don't Blink - Kenny Chesney dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Don't Blink - Kenny Chesney
I turned on the evening news
Saw an old man being interviewed
Turning a hundred and two today
Asked him what's the secret to life?
He looked up from his old pipe
Laughed and said, "All I can say is
Don't blink, just like that you're six years old
And you take a nap
And you wake up and you're twenty-five
And your high school sweetheart becomes your wife
Don't blink, you just might miss
Your babies growing like mine did
Turning into moms and dads
Next thing you know your better half
Of fifty years is there in bed
And you're praying God takes you instead
Trust me friend a hundred years
Goes faster than you think, so don't blink
I was glued to my TV, when it looked
Like he looked at me and said
"Best start putting first things first"
'Cause when your hourglass runs out of sand
You can't flip it over and start again
Take every breathe God gives you for what it's worth
Don't blink, 'cause just like that you're six years old
And you take a nap
And you wake up and you're twenty-five
And your high school sweetheart becomes your wife
Artikel Pilihan