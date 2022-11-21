Flamingo - Kero Kero Bonito

How many shrimps do you have to eat

Before you make your skin turn pink

Eat too much and you'll get sick

Shrimps are pretty rich

One day, down at the lake

Stood a bird with a very long face

I was like, "Are you okay?"

And folding its neck, it explained

"I suffer from a seafood allergy

So my feathers aren't coloured by carotene

And all the other birds tease me

Just because I don't match their colour scheme"

Black, white, green or blue

Show off your natural hue

Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

If you're multicolored, that's cool too

You don't need to change

It's boring being the same

Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

You're pretty either way

To cheer up, we went to the zoo

And we found the flamingo pool

But while the flamingoes snoozed

The keeper put pink dye in the food

When my companion saw

It didn't really want to be pink anymore

Those birds look like ornaments

Lined up on a garden lawn

Black, white, green or blue

Show off your natural hue

Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

If you're multicolored, that's cool too

You don't need to change

It's boring being the same

Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

You're pretty either way

Flamingo

How many shrimps do you have to eat

Before you make your skin turn pink

Eat too much and you'll get sick

Shrimps are pretty rich

Green or blue

Show off your natural hue

Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

If you're multicolored, that's cool too

You don't need to change

It's boring being the same

Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

You're pretty either way

Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

Pink

Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)