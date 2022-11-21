Lirik Lagu Flamingo - Kero Kero Bonito dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Flamingo - Kero Kero Bonito.
Lirik lagu Flamingo - Kero Kero Bonito.

Flamingo - Kero Kero Bonito

How many shrimps do you have to eat
Before you make your skin turn pink
Eat too much and you'll get sick
Shrimps are pretty rich

One day, down at the lake
Stood a bird with a very long face
I was like, "Are you okay?"
And folding its neck, it explained
"I suffer from a seafood allergy
So my feathers aren't coloured by carotene
And all the other birds tease me
Just because I don't match their colour scheme"

Black, white, green or blue
Show off your natural hue
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
If you're multicolored, that's cool too
You don't need to change
It's boring being the same
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
You're pretty either way

To cheer up, we went to the zoo
And we found the flamingo pool
But while the flamingoes snoozed
The keeper put pink dye in the food
When my companion saw
It didn't really want to be pink anymore
Those birds look like ornaments
Lined up on a garden lawn

Black, white, green or blue
Show off your natural hue
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
If you're multicolored, that's cool too
You don't need to change
It's boring being the same
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
You're pretty either way
Flamingo

How many shrimps do you have to eat
Before you make your skin turn pink
Eat too much and you'll get sick
Shrimps are pretty rich

Green or blue
Show off your natural hue
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
If you're multicolored, that's cool too
You don't need to change
It's boring being the same
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
You're pretty either way

Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Pink
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)

