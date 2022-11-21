Flamingo - Kero Kero Bonito
How many shrimps do you have to eat
Before you make your skin turn pink
Eat too much and you'll get sick
Shrimps are pretty rich
One day, down at the lake
Stood a bird with a very long face
I was like, "Are you okay?"
And folding its neck, it explained
"I suffer from a seafood allergy
So my feathers aren't coloured by carotene
And all the other birds tease me
Just because I don't match their colour scheme"
Black, white, green or blue
Show off your natural hue
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
If you're multicolored, that's cool too
You don't need to change
It's boring being the same
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
You're pretty either way
To cheer up, we went to the zoo
And we found the flamingo pool
But while the flamingoes snoozed
The keeper put pink dye in the food
When my companion saw
It didn't really want to be pink anymore
Those birds look like ornaments
Lined up on a garden lawn
Black, white, green or blue
Show off your natural hue
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
If you're multicolored, that's cool too
You don't need to change
It's boring being the same
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
You're pretty either way
Flamingo
How many shrimps do you have to eat
Before you make your skin turn pink
Eat too much and you'll get sick
Shrimps are pretty rich
Green or blue
Show off your natural hue
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
If you're multicolored, that's cool too
You don't need to change
It's boring being the same
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
You're pretty either way
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
Pink
Flamingo (Oh, oh, oh, oh)
