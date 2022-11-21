Lirik Lagu I'd Rather Sleep - Kero Kero Bonito dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'd Rather Sleep - Kero Kero Bonito

I feel so funny these days

I'd rather sleep than stay awake

Trees used to talk to me

Now I know what's real and what is fake

Now I know what's real, what's fake

Rather sleep than stay awake

Are we from outer space?

This doesn't feel like the right place

And we'll try anything

Just to be a kid once again

Just to be a kid again

Now I know what's real, what's fake

Rather sleep than stay awake

Just to be a kid again

Credit

Artis: Kero Kero Bonito

Album: Intro Bonito

Penulis lagu: Sarah Bonito

Rilis: 30 September 2013

Genre: Indie pop, Dance-pop, Dance/Electronic, Pop

