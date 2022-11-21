Lirik Lagu I'd Rather Sleep - Kero Kero Bonito dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I'd Rather Sleep - Kero Kero Bonito
I feel so funny these days
I'd rather sleep than stay awake
Trees used to talk to me
Now I know what's real and what is fake
Now I know what's real, what's fake
Rather sleep than stay awake
Are we from outer space?
This doesn't feel like the right place
And we'll try anything
Just to be a kid once again
Just to be a kid again
Now I know what's real, what's fake
Rather sleep than stay awake
Just to be a kid again
Credit
Artis: Kero Kero Bonito
Album: Intro Bonito
Penulis lagu: Sarah Bonito
Rilis: 30 September 2013
Genre: Indie pop, Dance-pop, Dance/Electronic, Pop
