Lirik Lagu Good Love - Kelly Price dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 November 2022, 00:03 WIB
Kelly Price.
Kelly Price.

Good Love - Kelly Price

Check it out, Kelly

You give good love
A real good love
Baby I can't believe
You are my destiny

You give good love
A real good love
Baby I can't believe
You are my destiny

Have I told you lately?
That I am grateful of my sweet baby
You're everything a woman could want
No maybes cause I can't keep it inside
Keep giving, giving me good love yeah

You give good love
A real good love
Baby I can't believe
You are my destiny

You give good love
A real good love
Baby I can't believe
You are my destiny

Never thought one moment
That we're together could be so happy
The kind of love that's only in dreams
Don't wanna wake up if I lose your touch
Keep giving, giving me good love yeah

You give good love
A real good love
Baby I can't believe
You are my destiny

