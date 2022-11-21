Lirik Lagu Beautiful Strangers - Kevin Morby dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beautiful Strangers - Kevin Morby

If you ever hear that thunder

Put your eye to the sky, boy, and wonder

Maybe there's a kingdom above the weather

Oh, and whether you're gonna get on in

Is up to he

If you ever hear that crying

In the distance like some siren

Maybe there's a singer with no ring

Around their little finger, no love

And if I lose my voice

If I have no choice but to go quiet

Won't you sing for me a melody

Into the night air

And if I die too young, if the wolf he comes

Fee-fi-fo-fum

And if I die too young, oh, if the locust come

Well then, run, run, run free

If you ever hear that gunshot

You may think 'bout what you do but you don't got

Say a prayer, think of mother

I am a rock

If you ever hear that sound now

If the door gets kicked in, here they come now

Think of others, be their cover

I am what they're not

Pray for Paris, they cannot scare us

Or stop the music

You got a sweet voice, child

Why don't you use it?

And if I die too young, if the gunmen come

I'm full of love

So release me, every piece of me

Up above (up above)

Love my mama and my papa

Love my sister, can't stand the coppers

Up in their choppers

Oh, flying overhead, forty-nine dead

Singing, oh, my Lord, come carry me home

Oh, my Lord, come carry me home

I'm singing oh, my God, oh, my Lord

Oh, my God, oh, my Lord

Oh, my God, oh, my Lord

Oh, my Lord

And if I die too young for something I ain't done

Carry my name every day

Oh, I'm sorry, oh, I'm sorry

Freddie Gray

But sleep easy like baby Jesus

In a manger

Oh, sleep easy like little Jesus

Beautiful stranger

Oh, beautiful stranger

If I die too young, let all that I've done

Be remembered

And I'll sleep easy like baby Jesus

In his manger

And I'll sleep easy like little Jesus

Safe from danger

Carry onward like some songbird

Beautiful stranger

Carry onward like some songbird

Beautiful stranger

Oh, beautiful stranger

Credit