Lirik Lagu Beautiful Strangers - Kevin Morby dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beautiful Strangers - Kevin Morby
If you ever hear that thunder
Put your eye to the sky, boy, and wonder
Maybe there's a kingdom above the weather
Oh, and whether you're gonna get on in
Is up to he
If you ever hear that crying
In the distance like some siren
Maybe there's a singer with no ring
Around their little finger, no love
And if I lose my voice
If I have no choice but to go quiet
Won't you sing for me a melody
Into the night air
And if I die too young, if the wolf he comes
Fee-fi-fo-fum
And if I die too young, oh, if the locust come
Well then, run, run, run free
If you ever hear that gunshot
You may think 'bout what you do but you don't got
Say a prayer, think of mother
I am a rock
If you ever hear that sound now
If the door gets kicked in, here they come now
Think of others, be their cover
I am what they're not
Pray for Paris, they cannot scare us
Or stop the music
You got a sweet voice, child
Why don't you use it?
And if I die too young, if the gunmen come
I'm full of love
So release me, every piece of me
Up above (up above)
Love my mama and my papa
Love my sister, can't stand the coppers
Up in their choppers
Oh, flying overhead, forty-nine dead
Singing, oh, my Lord, come carry me home
Oh, my Lord, come carry me home
I'm singing oh, my God, oh, my Lord
Oh, my God, oh, my Lord
Oh, my God, oh, my Lord
Oh, my Lord
And if I die too young for something I ain't done
Carry my name every day
Oh, I'm sorry, oh, I'm sorry
Freddie Gray
But sleep easy like baby Jesus
In a manger
Oh, sleep easy like little Jesus
Beautiful stranger
Oh, beautiful stranger
If I die too young, let all that I've done
Be remembered
And I'll sleep easy like baby Jesus
In his manger
And I'll sleep easy like little Jesus
Safe from danger
Carry onward like some songbird
Beautiful stranger
Carry onward like some songbird
Beautiful stranger
Oh, beautiful stranger
