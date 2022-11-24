Lirik Lagu Bunny Lake Promo Spot - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bunny Lake Promo Spot

Come on time

Come on time

For the show

The clock will tell you

When to go

While the show is on

Can you get in

No!

Come on time

Otto Preminger presents

Bunny Lake is missing

What suspense

Laurence Olivier is immense

Come on time

Oh yeah, oh yeah

The Zombies are there

That's us, that's me, that's him, that's he

We want to go on record and say

How great can a movie be

Carol Lynley is keen as a knife

Keir Dullea will give you the time of your life

Come with your girlfriend

Or come with your wife

But

Come on time

Oh yeah