Lirik Lagu Bunny Lake Promo Spot - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bunny Lake Promo Spot
Come on time
Come on time
For the show
The clock will tell you
When to go
While the show is on
Can you get in
No!
Come on time
Otto Preminger presents
Bunny Lake is missing
What suspense
Laurence Olivier is immense
Come on time
Oh yeah, oh yeah
The Zombies are there
That's us, that's me, that's him, that's he
We want to go on record and say
How great can a movie be
Carol Lynley is keen as a knife
Keir Dullea will give you the time of your life
Come with your girlfriend
Or come with your wife
But
Come on time
Oh yeah
