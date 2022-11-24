Lirik Lagu Bunny Lake Promo Spot - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 24 November 2022, 02:08 WIB
The Zombies.
The Zombies. /Instagram/@thezombiesofficial

Lirik Lagu Bunny Lake Promo Spot

Come on time

Come on time
For the show
The clock will tell you
When to go
While the show is on
Can you get in
No!

Come on time
Otto Preminger presents
Bunny Lake is missing
What suspense

Laurence Olivier is immense

Come on time
Oh yeah, oh yeah
The Zombies are there
That's us, that's me, that's him, that's he

We want to go on record and say
How great can a movie be
Carol Lynley is keen as a knife
Keir Dullea will give you the time of your life

Come with your girlfriend
Or come with your wife

But
Come on time
Oh yeah

