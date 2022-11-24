Lirik Lagu She Loves the Way They Love Her - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Loves the Way They Love Her
She stands by the lights after put on the audience
Smile on her face, just taken into everybody
She loves the way they love her (they love her)
She loves the way they love her
And she smiles
She loves every sweet talking line, oh
Then the smooth talking baby
Blessed man from the management
Trips on the wire
As he's paying her a compliment
She loves the way he loves her (he loves her)
She loves the way he loves her
And she smiles
She loves every sweet talking line, oh
She loves the way he loves her (he loves her)
She loves the way he loves her
And she smiles
She loves every sweet talking line, oh
Crying, dying, sighing, whining
Shining in the microphone
Dreaming dreams of future time
While she and me are all alone
She loves the way I love her (I love her)
She loves the way I love her
And she smiles
She loves every sweet talking line, oh
Running my hands through her hair
And knowing she'll always be there
