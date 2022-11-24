Lirik Lagu She Loves the Way They Love Her - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Loves the Way They Love Her

She stands by the lights after put on the audience

Smile on her face, just taken into everybody

She loves the way they love her (they love her)

She loves the way they love her

And she smiles

She loves every sweet talking line, oh

Then the smooth talking baby

Blessed man from the management

Trips on the wire

As he's paying her a compliment

She loves the way he loves her (he loves her)

She loves the way he loves her

And she smiles

She loves every sweet talking line, oh

She loves the way he loves her (he loves her)

She loves the way he loves her

And she smiles

She loves every sweet talking line, oh

Crying, dying, sighing, whining

Shining in the microphone

Dreaming dreams of future time

While she and me are all alone

She loves the way I love her (I love her)

She loves the way I love her

And she smiles

She loves every sweet talking line, oh

Running my hands through her hair

And knowing she'll always be there