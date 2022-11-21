Lirik Lagu Angelina - Billy Bob Thornton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Angelina - Billy Bob Thornton
I walked into an elevator and you walked into a wall
You said you wanted to be with me
I never dreamed I had it all
But something changed hat day inside me
And I believe it changed inside you too
Yeah, Angelina, can you feel it?
Watching angels as they're dancing up above
Angelina, what's come between us
Could it be the magic and the mystery of love?
They all said we'd never make it
Two crazy panthers on the prowl
They said we would only fake it for a while
But we just looked at them and growled
You were massed and tied an' cut and weary
But I said, that's okay, you can be a girl
Yeah, Angelina, can you feel it?
Watching angels as they're dancing up above
Angelina, what's come between us
Could it be the magic and the mystery of love?
This ain't no chance we're taking
It's a real love that we're making
Blindfolds off and now we see
Yeah, we see, Angelina, oh Angelina
Yeah, Angelina, can you feel it?
Watching angels as they're dancing up above
Angelina, what's come between us
Could it be the magic and the mystery of love?
Angelina, what's come between us
Could it bee the magic and the mystery of love?
Could it bee the magic and the mystery of love?
Angelina
