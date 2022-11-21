Lirik Lagu Angelina - Billy Bob Thornton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Angelina - Billy Bob Thornton

I walked into an elevator and you walked into a wall

You said you wanted to be with me

I never dreamed I had it all

But something changed hat day inside me

And I believe it changed inside you too

Yeah, Angelina, can you feel it?

Watching angels as they're dancing up above

Angelina, what's come between us

Could it be the magic and the mystery of love?

They all said we'd never make it

Two crazy panthers on the prowl

They said we would only fake it for a while

But we just looked at them and growled

You were massed and tied an' cut and weary

But I said, that's okay, you can be a girl

Yeah, Angelina, can you feel it?

Watching angels as they're dancing up above

Angelina, what's come between us

Could it be the magic and the mystery of love?

This ain't no chance we're taking

It's a real love that we're making

Blindfolds off and now we see

Yeah, we see, Angelina, oh Angelina

Yeah, Angelina, can you feel it?

Watching angels as they're dancing up above

Angelina, what's come between us

Could it be the magic and the mystery of love?

Angelina, what's come between us

Could it bee the magic and the mystery of love?

Could it bee the magic and the mystery of love?

Angelina

