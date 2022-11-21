Lirik Lagu Be My Wife - Billy Simpson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Be My Wife - Billy Simpson
When I make mistakes
You have what it takes to speak to me
So, I can change and be a better man
When it feels too much
All you do is touch me on my back
Where you know well
Will calm me down inside
Though I know few are your words
But still I feel your love
The way you hold yourself
So, I can be who I am
I am the one for you
You are the one for me
'Cause baby all you do
Is bring out what is best in me
What was unseen to me
Now I see them with you
You bring balance to my life
So lemme ask if you would be my wife
When I'm negative and too sensitive
You help me open up my eyes
To see what's beautiful
Babe, you never lie
Even if sometimes it's very hard
To tell the truth
You'll find a way somehow
Though I know few are you words
But still I feel your love
The way you hold yourself
So, I can be who I am
