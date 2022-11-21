Lirik Lagu Be My Wife - Billy Simpson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Be My Wife - Billy Simpson

When I make mistakes

You have what it takes to speak to me

So, I can change and be a better man

When it feels too much

All you do is touch me on my back

Where you know well

Will calm me down inside

Though I know few are your words

But still I feel your love

The way you hold yourself

So, I can be who I am

I am the one for you

You are the one for me

'Cause baby all you do

Is bring out what is best in me

What was unseen to me

Now I see them with you

You bring balance to my life

So lemme ask if you would be my wife

When I'm negative and too sensitive

You help me open up my eyes

To see what's beautiful

Babe, you never lie

Even if sometimes it's very hard

To tell the truth

You'll find a way somehow

Though I know few are you words

But still I feel your love

The way you hold yourself

So, I can be who I am