Lirik Lagu Sitting in the Park - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sitting in the Park

Sitting in the park

Waiting for you

Yes I'm sitting right here

Waiting for you my dear

Wondering if you're really gonna show

I don't know you're gonna show

But my darling don't you know

Nevertheless I said you got me waiting

Sitting in the park

Waiting for you

Something tells me I'm a fool

Let you treat me so cruel

Nevertheless I said you got me waiting

I don't know you're gonna show

But my darling don't you know

Nevertheless I said you got me waiting

Sitting in the park

Waiting for you

Why, why, why, why, why, why, why, why, why

Why, why, why, why, why, why, why, why

Sitting in the park

Waiting for you

Something tells me I'm a fool

Let you treat me so cruel

Nеvertheless I said you got mе waiting

I don't know you're gonna show

But my darling don't you know

Nevertheless I said you got me waiting

Sitting in the park

Waiting for you

Sitting in the park

Waiting for you

Sitting in the park

Waiting for you

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Zombie Heaven