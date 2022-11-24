Lirik Lagu Girl Help Me - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Girl Help Me

Last night I walked out to a darkening sky

I heard a sad song, and the song made me cry

Girl help me, I

I can't think of nothing but you

Help me, I

I can't think of nothing but you

For when I was young with the fever of life

Your love cut my soul like the blade of a knife

Girl help me, I

I can't think of nothing but you

Help me, I

I can't think of nothing but you, mmm

And when I take a look around to see what's done

To see the sum of all that I've become

Then I see it's true, girl

There's nothing there but you (oh girl)

Help me, I

I can't think of nothing but you

Help me, I

I can't think of nothing but you

And when I get to the dark at the end of the hall

I shout out you name but you don't hear me call

Girl help me, I

I can't think of nothing but you

Help me, I

I can't think of nothing but you

Help me, I

I can't think of nothing but you

Help me, I

I can't think of nothing but you