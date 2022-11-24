Lirik Lagu Girl Help Me - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Girl Help Me
Last night I walked out to a darkening sky
I heard a sad song, and the song made me cry
Girl help me, I
I can't think of nothing but you
Help me, I
I can't think of nothing but you
For when I was young with the fever of life
Your love cut my soul like the blade of a knife
Girl help me, I
I can't think of nothing but you
Help me, I
I can't think of nothing but you, mmm
And when I take a look around to see what's done
To see the sum of all that I've become
Then I see it's true, girl
There's nothing there but you (oh girl)
Help me, I
I can't think of nothing but you
Help me, I
I can't think of nothing but you
And when I get to the dark at the end of the hall
I shout out you name but you don't hear me call
Girl help me, I
I can't think of nothing but you
Help me, I
I can't think of nothing but you
Help me, I
I can't think of nothing but you
Help me, I
I can't think of nothing but you
