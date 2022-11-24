Lirik Lagu I Don’t Want to Worry - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Don’t Want to Worry
I'm worried about you girl
You never smile anymore
There's something about you, girl
Was never there before
It seems to me, we used to be so happy
Now it worries me and I don't want to worry, baby
No, no, I don't want to worry, baby
No, no, if you're going to make me worry
Say goodbye
I don't want to worry, baby
No, no, I don't want to worry baby
No, no, if you're going to make me worry
Say goodbye
I'm thinking about you girl
The light's gone from your eyes
Was it taught you hell for me
Fade and slowly die
It seems to me we used to be so happy
Now it worries me and I don't want to worry, baby
No, no, I don't want to worry, baby
No, no, if you're going to make me worry
Say goodbye
I don't want to worry baby
No, no, I don't want to worry baby
No, no, if you're going to make me worry
Say goodbye
And though I love you
Maybe I could be wrong
And then it's no good
If you should
Be just holding on
I don't want to worry, baby
No, no, I don't want to worry, baby
No, no, if you're going to make me worry
Say goodbye
