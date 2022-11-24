Lirik Lagu I Don’t Want to Worry - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Don’t Want to Worry

I'm worried about you girl

You never smile anymore

There's something about you, girl

Was never there before

It seems to me, we used to be so happy

Now it worries me and I don't want to worry, baby

No, no, I don't want to worry, baby

No, no, if you're going to make me worry

Say goodbye

I don't want to worry, baby

No, no, I don't want to worry baby

No, no, if you're going to make me worry

Say goodbye

I'm thinking about you girl

The light's gone from your eyes

Was it taught you hell for me

Fade and slowly die

It seems to me we used to be so happy

Now it worries me and I don't want to worry, baby

No, no, I don't want to worry, baby

No, no, if you're going to make me worry

Say goodbye

I don't want to worry baby

No, no, I don't want to worry baby

No, no, if you're going to make me worry

Say goodbye

And though I love you

Maybe I could be wrong

And then it's no good

If you should

Be just holding on

I don't want to worry, baby

No, no, I don't want to worry, baby

No, no, if you're going to make me worry

Say goodbye