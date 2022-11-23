Lirik Lagu You Must Believe Me - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Must Believe Me
You must believe me
No matter what the people might say
You must believe me
Darling it just didn't happen that way
No, no, it just didn't happen that way
You've come home with something on your mind
Darling, tell me, why are you crying?
You say, "Be serious," no time for fun
While trying to tell me, something that I've done
The things you heard couldn't be denied
But before your opinion, listen to my side
You must believe mе
No matter what the peoplе might say
You must believe me
Darling it just didn't happen that way
No, no, it just didn't happen that way
Whoa, it's alright
Whoa, it's alright
Girl, you're wrong to believe what was said
For you see nothing could ever be that bad
The talk is now all over town
Darling, you know I'd never put you down
True, her and me were at the party as guests
There's nothing else to say about whom I love best
You must believe me
No matter what the people might say
You must believe me
Darling it just didn't happen that way
No, no, it just didn't happen that way
Whoa, it's alright
Whoa, it's alright
Whoa, it's alright
Whoa, it's alright
Artis: The Zombies
