Lirik Lagu You Must Believe Me - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You Must Believe Me

You must believe me

No matter what the people might say

You must believe me

Darling it just didn't happen that way

No, no, it just didn't happen that way

You've come home with something on your mind

Darling, tell me, why are you crying?

You say, "Be serious," no time for fun

While trying to tell me, something that I've done

The things you heard couldn't be denied

But before your opinion, listen to my side

You must believe mе

No matter what the peoplе might say

You must believe me

Darling it just didn't happen that way

No, no, it just didn't happen that way

Whoa, it's alright

Whoa, it's alright

Girl, you're wrong to believe what was said

For you see nothing could ever be that bad

The talk is now all over town

Darling, you know I'd never put you down

True, her and me were at the party as guests

There's nothing else to say about whom I love best

You must believe me

No matter what the people might say

You must believe me

Darling it just didn't happen that way

No, no, it just didn't happen that way

Whoa, it's alright

Whoa, it's alright

Whoa, it's alright

Whoa, it's alright

Artis: The Zombies