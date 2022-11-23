Lirik Lagu Will You Love Me Tomorrow - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Will You Love Me Tomorrow

Tonight you're mine, completely

You give your soul so sweetly

Tonight the light of love is in your eyes

But will you love me tomorrow?

Is this a lasting treasure

Or just a moment's pleasure

Can I believe the magic in your sighs

And will you still love me tomorrow?

Tonight with words unspoken

You say that I'm the only one

But will my heart be broken

When the night meets the morning sun

I'd like to know if your love

Is a love I can be sure of

So tell me now and I won't ask again

Will you still love me tomorrow?

Will you still love me tomorrow?

Will you still love me tomorrow?

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Zombie Heaven

Tahun: 1997

Genre: Pop, Rock