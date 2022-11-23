Lirik Lagu Will You Love Me Tomorrow - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Will You Love Me Tomorrow
Tonight you're mine, completely
You give your soul so sweetly
Tonight the light of love is in your eyes
But will you love me tomorrow?
Is this a lasting treasure
Or just a moment's pleasure
Can I believe the magic in your sighs
And will you still love me tomorrow?
Tonight with words unspoken
You say that I'm the only one
But will my heart be broken
When the night meets the morning sun
I'd like to know if your love
Is a love I can be sure of
So tell me now and I won't ask again
Will you still love me tomorrow?
Will you still love me tomorrow?
Will you still love me tomorrow?
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Zombie Heaven
Tahun: 1997
Genre: Pop, Rock
