Lirik Lagu Smokey Day - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Smokey Day
Smokey day, hey
Bring the dust of dusty evening
Weave the spell of evening
Into patterns of my life
Smokey day, hey
How her perfume still entrances
Soft, serene, she dances
Moving sweetly through my life
Smokey day, hey
Hear the call of plaintive voices
Does it whisper
Voices calling gently through the night
Smokey day, hey
Your enchanting light is leaving
Silver haze is leaving
And bringing to me peaceful night
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Zombie Heaven
Tahun: 2000
Genre: Pop, Rock
