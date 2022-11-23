Lirik Lagu Smokey Day - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Smokey Day

Smokey day, hey

Bring the dust of dusty evening

Weave the spell of evening

Into patterns of my life

Smokey day, hey

How her perfume still entrances

Soft, serene, she dances

Moving sweetly through my life

Smokey day, hey

Hear the call of plaintive voices

Does it whisper

Voices calling gently through the night

Smokey day, hey

Your enchanting light is leaving

Silver haze is leaving

And bringing to me peaceful night

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Zombie Heaven

Tahun: 2000

Genre: Pop, Rock