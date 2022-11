Lirik Lagu I’m Going Home - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I’m Going Home

Well I'm going home

To see my woman

And I'm going home

To see my girl

Oh don't you know

She really loves me

Oh don't you know

She really cares

Yes I'm going home

To see my woman

And I'm going home

To see my girl

Oh don't you know

She really loves me

Oh don't you know

She really cares

She's there to love me every night

And when she love me she love me right

I'm going home

To see my woman

I'm going home

To see my girl

Oh don't you know

She really loves me

Oh don't you know

She really cares

Oh, oh