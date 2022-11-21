Lirik Lagu Magic – B.o.B ft Rivers Cuomo dan Fakta di Baliknya

B.o.B - Magic

I got the magic in me

Every time I touch that track, it turns into gold

Everybody knows I've got the magic in me

When I hit the flow, the girls come snappin' at me

Now everybody wants presto magic

Magic, magic, magic

Magic, magic, magic

Magic, magic, magic

I got the magic in me

These tricks that I'll attempt will blow your mind

Pick a verse, any verse, I'll hypnotize you with every line

I'll need a volunteer, how about you, with the eyes?

Come on down to the front and stand right here and don't be shy

I'll have you time-travellin', have your mind babblin'

People tryin' to inherit the skill, so they askin' me

Even David Blaine had to go and take some classes, and

I see Mindfreak like, "What's up man? What's happenin'?"

So come one, come all and see the show tonight

Prepare to be astounded, no Ghost or Poltergeist

You know I'm no Pinocchio, I've never told a lie

So call me Mr. Magic Man, I float on Cloud 9

I got the magic in me (I got the magic, baby)

Every time I touch that track, it turns into gold (Yes, it turns to gold)

Everybody knows I've got the magic in me (I got the magic, baby)

When I hit the flow, the girls come snappin' at me (They be snappin', baby)

Now everybody wants some presto magic

Magic, magic, magic

Magic, magic, magic

Magic, magic, magic

I got the magic in me

Well, take a journey into my mind

You'll see why it's venom I rhyme

Stay on the road, so I call my mama when I got time

I hit the stage, go insane, then jump into that crowd

See, see, when I rhyme, I flow on the beat like pidda-dow-dow

See I deceive you with my intergalactic ego

I sing just like Aretha, so respect me like I'm Caesar

I kick it like Adidas, flowin' sticky like adhesive

Be cautious 'cause what I be on'll leave you with amnesia

I break all the rules like Evel Knievel

It's a spectacular show 'cause my heart pumps diesel

So whatever you're saying, it don't entertain my ego

I do this everyday, Hocus Pocus is my steelo

I got the magic in me (I got the magic, baby)

Every time I touch that track, it turns into gold (Yes, it turns to gold)

Everybody knows I've got the magic in me (I got the magic, baby)

When I hit the flow, the girls come snappin' at me (They be snappin', baby)

Now everybody wants presto magic

Magic, magic, magic

Magic, magic, magic

Magic, magic, magic

I got the magic in me

