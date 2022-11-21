Lirik Lagu Airplanes – B.o.B ft Hayley Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

B.o.B - Airplanes
Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shootin' stars
I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now
Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shootin' stars
I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now
Yeah, I could use a dream or a genie or a wish
To go back to a place much simpler than this
'Cause after all the partyin' and smashin' and crashin'
And all the glitz and glam and the fashion
And all the pandemonium and all the madness
There comes a time where you fade to the blackness
And when you're starin' at the phone in your lap
And you hopin' but them people never call you back
But that's just how the story unfolds
You get another hand soon after you fold
And when your plans unravel in the sand
What would you wish for, if you had one chance?
So airplane, airplane sorry I'm late
I'm on my way so don't close that gate
If I don't make that, then I'll switch my flight
And I'll be right back at it by the end of the night
Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shootin' stars
I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now
Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shootin' stars
I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now
Yeah, yeah, somebody take me back to the days
Before this was a job, before I got paid
Before it ever mattered what I had in my bank
Yeah, back when I was tryna get a tip at Subway
And back then I was rappin' for the hell of it
But nowadays we rappin' to stay relevant
I'm guessin' that if we can make some wishes out of airplanes
Then maybe, oh maybe, I'll go back to the days
Before the politics that we call the rap game
And back when ain't nobody listened to my mixtape
And back before when I tried to cover up my slang
But this is for Decatur, what's up Bobby Ray?
So can I get a wish to end the politics?
And get back to the music that started this shit
So here I stand and then again I say
I'm hoping we can make some wishes out of airplanes
Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shootin' stars
I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now
Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shootin' stars
I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now
I could really use a wish right now
I, I, I could really use a wish right now
Like, like, like shootin' stars
I, I, I could, I could really use a wish right now
A wish, a wish right now
Kredit
Artis: B.o.B
Album: B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray
Dirilis: 2010
Genre: Hip Hop, Pop rap
Songwriters: Bobby Ray Simmons Jr, Peter Hernandez, Philip Lawrence, Avri Levine
