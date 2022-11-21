Lirik Lagu Airplanes – B.o.B ft Hayley Williams dan Fakta di Baliknya

B.o.B - Airplanes

Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shootin' stars

I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now

Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shootin' stars

I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now

Yeah, I could use a dream or a genie or a wish

To go back to a place much simpler than this

'Cause after all the partyin' and smashin' and crashin'

And all the glitz and glam and the fashion

And all the pandemonium and all the madness

There comes a time where you fade to the blackness

And when you're starin' at the phone in your lap

And you hopin' but them people never call you back

But that's just how the story unfolds

You get another hand soon after you fold

And when your plans unravel in the sand

What would you wish for, if you had one chance?

So airplane, airplane sorry I'm late

I'm on my way so don't close that gate

If I don't make that, then I'll switch my flight

And I'll be right back at it by the end of the night

Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shootin' stars

I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now

Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shootin' stars

I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now

Yeah, yeah, somebody take me back to the days

Before this was a job, before I got paid

Before it ever mattered what I had in my bank

Yeah, back when I was tryna get a tip at Subway

And back then I was rappin' for the hell of it

But nowadays we rappin' to stay relevant

I'm guessin' that if we can make some wishes out of airplanes

Then maybe, oh maybe, I'll go back to the days

Before the politics that we call the rap game

And back when ain't nobody listened to my mixtape

And back before when I tried to cover up my slang

But this is for Decatur, what's up Bobby Ray?

So can I get a wish to end the politics?

And get back to the music that started this shit

So here I stand and then again I say

I'm hoping we can make some wishes out of airplanes

Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shootin' stars

I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now

Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shootin' stars

I could really use a wish right now, wish right now, wish right now

I could really use a wish right now

I, I, I could really use a wish right now

Like, like, like shootin' stars

I, I, I could, I could really use a wish right now

A wish, a wish right now

Kredit

Artis: B.o.B

Album: B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray

Dirilis: 2010

Genre: Hip Hop, Pop rap

Songwriters: Bobby Ray Simmons Jr, Peter Hernandez, Philip Lawrence, Avri Levine

Fakta B.o.B