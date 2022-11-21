Lirik Lagu Nothin' on You – B.o.B dan Fakta di Baliknya

B.o.B - Nothin' on You

Beautiful girls, all over the world

I could be chasin', but my time would be wasted

They got nothin' on you, baby

Nothin' on you, baby

They might say, "Hi, " and I might say, "Hey"

But you shouldn't worry about what they say

'Cause they got nothin' on you, baby (yeah)

Nothin' on you, baby (na-na-na-nothin' on you, baby)

(Na-nothin' on you) yeah

I know you feel where I'm comin' from (from)

Regardless of the things in my past that I've done (done)

Most of it really was for the hell of the fun (fun)

On the carousel, so around I spun (spun)

With no direction, just tryna get some (some)

Tryna chase skirts, livin' in the summer sun (sun)

And so I lost more than I had ever won (won)

And honestly, I ended up with none (huh?)

There's so much nonsense, it's on my conscience

I'm thinkin' maybe I should get it out

And I don't wanna sound redundant, but I was wonderin'

If there was somethin' that you wanna know (that you wanna know)

But never mind that, we should let it go (we should let it go)

'Cause we don't wanna be a TV episode (TV episode)

And all the bad thoughts, just let 'em go (go), go (go), go (hey)

Beautiful girls, all over the world

I could be chasin', but my time would be wasted

They got nothin' on you, baby (na-na-na-nothin' on you, baby)

(Na-nothin' on you)

Nothin' on you, baby (na-na-na-nothin' on you, baby)

(Na-nothin' on you)

They might say, "Hi" (hi), and I might say, "Hey" (hey)

But you shouldn't worry about what they say (why?)

'Cause they got nothin' on you, baby (na-na-na-nothin' on you, baby)

(Na-nothin' on you)

Nothin' on you, baby (na-na-na-nothin' on you, baby)

(Na-nothin' on you) yeah

Hands down, there will never be another one (nope)

I been around and I never seen another one (nah)

Because your style, they ain't really got nothin' on (nothin')

And you wild when you ain't got nothin' on

Baby, you the whole package, plus, you pay your taxes (huh)

And you keep it real while them others stay plastic (plastic)

You're my Wonder Woman, call me Mr. Fantastic

Stop, now think about it

I've been to London (yeah), I've been to Paris (yeah)

Even way out there to Tokyo (Tokyo)

Back home down in Georgia (yeah) to New Orleans (yeah)

But you always steal the show (steal the show)

And just like that, girl, you got me froze (got me froze)

Like a Nintendo 64 (64)

If you never knew, well, now you know (know), know (know), know (hey)

Beautiful girls (yeah), all over the world (all over)

I could be chasin', but my time would be wasted

They got nothin' on you, baby (na-na-na-nothin' on you, baby)

(Na-nothin' on you)

Nothin' on you, baby (na-na-na-nothin' on you, baby)

(Na-nothin' on you)