Lirik Lagu Gotta Get a Hold of Myself - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gotta Get a Hold of Myself
Girl, I know you're not coming back anymore
So why oh why do I keep on watching the door?
I talk to you as though you can hear what I say
But I'll lose my mind if I keep on acting this way
Got to get a hold of myself
Got to make believe I don't care
Got to go someplace, find a brand new face
Got to get out and get somewhere
Got to get a hold of myself
Got to take what life has to give
Got to give it a try, can't lay down and die
Got to get a hold of myself
Late at night I hear footsteps sound down the hall
And I kid myself that you're coming back after all
Telephone rings but there's no one on the line, no no no
When I stop and think, I know it's all in my mind
Got to get a hold of myself
Got to make believe I don't care
Got to go someplace, find a brand new face
Got to get out and get somewhere
Got to get a hold of myself
Got to take what life has to give
Got to give it a try, can't lay down and die
Got to get a hold of myself
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Zombie Heaven
