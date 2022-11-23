Lirik Lagu Gotta Get a Hold of Myself - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gotta Get a Hold of Myself

Girl, I know you're not coming back anymore

So why oh why do I keep on watching the door?

I talk to you as though you can hear what I say

But I'll lose my mind if I keep on acting this way

Got to get a hold of myself

Got to make believe I don't care

Got to go someplace, find a brand new face

Got to get out and get somewhere

Got to get a hold of myself

Got to take what life has to give

Got to give it a try, can't lay down and die

Got to get a hold of myself

Late at night I hear footsteps sound down the hall

And I kid myself that you're coming back after all

Telephone rings but there's no one on the line, no no no

When I stop and think, I know it's all in my mind

Got to get a hold of myself

Got to make believe I don't care

Got to go someplace, find a brand new face

Got to get out and get somewhere

Got to get a hold of myself

Got to take what life has to give

Got to give it a try, can't lay down and die

Got to get a hold of myself

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Zombie Heaven