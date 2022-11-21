Lirik Lagu Toxic – Britney Spears dan Fakta di Baliknya

Britney Spears - Toxic
Baby, can't you see I'm calling?
A guy like you should wear a warning
It's dangerous, I'm falling
There's no escape, I can't wait
I need a hit, baby, give me it
You're dangerous, I'm loving it
Too high, can't come down
Losing my head, spinnin' 'round and 'round
Do you feel me now?
With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride
You're toxic, I'm slippin' under
With a taste of a poison paradise
I'm addicted to you
Don't you know that you're toxic?
And I love what you do
Don't you know that you're toxic?
It's getting late to give you up
I took a sip from my devil's cup
Slowly, it's taking over me
Too high, can't come down
It's in the air and it's all around
Can you feel me now?
With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride
You're toxic, I'm slippin' under
With a taste of a poison paradise
I'm addicted to you
Don't you know that you're toxic?
And I love what you do
Don't you know that you're toxic?
Don't you know that you're toxic?
Taste of your lips, I'm on a ride
You're toxic, I'm slippin' under
With a taste of a poison paradise
I'm addicted to you
Don't you know that you're toxic?
With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride
You're toxic, I'm slippin' under (toxic)
With a taste of a poison paradise
I'm addicted to you
Don't you know that you're toxic?
