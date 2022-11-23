Lirik Lagu When the Lovelight Starts Shining Through Her Eyes - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik When the Lovelight Starts Shining Through Her Eyes

He gave me the eye

But I just passed him by

I treated him unkind

But he didn't seem to mind

I told him be on his way

But not a word did he say

He just stood there kind of bold

While I acted cold

But when the lovelight starts shining through his eyes

Made me realize I should apologize

And when he placed a kiss upon my face

Then I knew, Oh then I knew

That he won my heart

So I quickly apologized

Hoping he hadn't changed his mind

But not a word did he say

So I turned to walk away

But when the lovelight starts shining through his eyes

Made me realize how he felt inside

And when he placed a kiss upon my face

Then I knew, Oh then I knew

That he won my heart

When he asked could he walk my way

I hoped sweet things he'd say

Instead he smiled kind of nice

As he held my hand kind of tight

But when the lovelight starts shining through his eyes

Made me realize how he felt inside

And when he placed a kiss upon my face

Then I knew, Oh then I knew

That he won my heart

But when the lovelight starts shining through his eyes

Made me realize how he felt inside

And when he placed a kiss upon my face