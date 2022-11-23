Lirik Lagu When the Lovelight Starts Shining Through Her Eyes - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik When the Lovelight Starts Shining Through Her Eyes
He gave me the eye
But I just passed him by
I treated him unkind
But he didn't seem to mind
I told him be on his way
But not a word did he say
He just stood there kind of bold
While I acted cold
But when the lovelight starts shining through his eyes
Made me realize I should apologize
And when he placed a kiss upon my face
Then I knew, Oh then I knew
That he won my heart
So I quickly apologized
Hoping he hadn't changed his mind
But not a word did he say
So I turned to walk away
But when the lovelight starts shining through his eyes
Made me realize how he felt inside
And when he placed a kiss upon my face
Then I knew, Oh then I knew
That he won my heart
When he asked could he walk my way
I hoped sweet things he'd say
Instead he smiled kind of nice
As he held my hand kind of tight
But when the lovelight starts shining through his eyes
Made me realize how he felt inside
And when he placed a kiss upon my face
Then I knew, Oh then I knew
That he won my heart
But when the lovelight starts shining through his eyes
Made me realize how he felt inside
And when he placed a kiss upon my face
