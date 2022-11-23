Lirik Lagu Walking in the Sun - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Walking in the Sun

We'll be walking in the sun

And share our joy with everyone

If they only knew

The joy I share with you

They'd be walking in the sun

(They'd be walking in the sun)

(They'd be walking in the sun)

They'd be walking in the sun

(They'd be walking in the sun)

You will lie and walk with me

And we will share our ecstasy

'Round the world, they'll laugh and say

"Lovers ought to be that way"

So please try to understand

If I touch and hold your hand

If they only knew

The joy I share with you

They'd be walking in the sun

(They'd be walking in the sun)

(They'd be walking in the sun)

(They'd be walking in the sun)

They'd be walking in the sun

You will lie and walk with me

And we will share our ecstasy

'Round the world, they'll laugh and say

"Lovers ought to be that way"