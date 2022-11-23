Lirik Lagu Walking in the Sun - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Walking in the Sun
We'll be walking in the sun
And share our joy with everyone
If they only knew
The joy I share with you
They'd be walking in the sun
(They'd be walking in the sun)
(They'd be walking in the sun)
They'd be walking in the sun
(They'd be walking in the sun)
You will lie and walk with me
And we will share our ecstasy
'Round the world, they'll laugh and say
"Lovers ought to be that way"
So please try to understand
If I touch and hold your hand
If they only knew
The joy I share with you
They'd be walking in the sun
(They'd be walking in the sun)
(They'd be walking in the sun)
(They'd be walking in the sun)
They'd be walking in the sun
You will lie and walk with me
And we will share our ecstasy
'Round the world, they'll laugh and say
"Lovers ought to be that way"
