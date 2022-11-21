Lirik Lagu Never Gonna Give You Up – Barry White dan Fakta di Baliknya

Barry White - Never Gonna Give You Up

Baby, baby, baby, baby

Uh

Oh baby

Oh baby (keep on)

My baby (keep on doin' it)

(Right on) mm-mm-mm

(Right on doin' it)

You got it together (baby, keep on)

Oh, you got it together baby (right on)

(Keep on doin' it) gotta get it baby, oh, gotta get it

Mm-hmm (my, my, baby, keep on)

I swear you got it together baby (keep on, keep on)

Whatever, whatever

Girl, I'll do it

Forever and ever, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I'll see you through it

I've got to keep you pleased in every way I can

Gonna give you all of me as much as you can stand

Make love to you right now, that's all I want to do

I know you need it, girl, and you know I need it, too

'Cause I found what the world is searching for

Here, right here, my dear

I don't have to look no more

And all my days

I've hoped and I've prayed

For someone just like you

Make me feel the way you do

Never, never gonna give you up

I'm never, ever gonna stop

Not the way I feel about you

Girl, I just can't live without you

I'm never ever gonna quit 'cause

Quittin' just ain't my shtick

I'm gonna stay right here with you

And do all the things you want me to

Whatever you want

Girl, you got it

And whatever you need

I don't want to see you without it

You've given me much more than words could ever say

And oh, my dear, I'll be right here until my dying day

I don't know just how to say all the things I feel

I just know that I love you so and it gives me such a thrill

'Cause I found what this world is searching for

Here, right here, my dear

I don't have to look no more

And all my days

I've hoped and I've prayed

For someone just like you

Make me feel the way you do