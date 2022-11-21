Lirik Lagu Never Gonna Give You Up – Barry White dan Fakta di Baliknya

Barry White - Never Gonna Give You Up
Baby, baby, baby, baby
Uh
Oh baby
Oh baby (keep on)
My baby (keep on doin' it)
(Right on) mm-mm-mm
(Right on doin' it)
You got it together (baby, keep on)
Oh, you got it together baby (right on)
(Keep on doin' it) gotta get it baby, oh, gotta get it
Mm-hmm (my, my, baby, keep on)
I swear you got it together baby (keep on, keep on)
Whatever, whatever
Girl, I'll do it
Forever and ever, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'll see you through it
I've got to keep you pleased in every way I can
Gonna give you all of me as much as you can stand
Make love to you right now, that's all I want to do
I know you need it, girl, and you know I need it, too
'Cause I found what the world is searching for
Here, right here, my dear
I don't have to look no more
And all my days
I've hoped and I've prayed
For someone just like you
Make me feel the way you do
Never, never gonna give you up
I'm never, ever gonna stop
Not the way I feel about you
Girl, I just can't live without you
I'm never ever gonna quit 'cause
Quittin' just ain't my shtick
I'm gonna stay right here with you
And do all the things you want me to
Whatever you want
Girl, you got it
And whatever you need
I don't want to see you without it
You've given me much more than words could ever say
And oh, my dear, I'll be right here until my dying day
I don't know just how to say all the things I feel
I just know that I love you so and it gives me such a thrill
'Cause I found what this world is searching for
Here, right here, my dear
I don't have to look no more
And all my days
I've hoped and I've prayed
For someone just like you
Make me feel the way you do
