Lirik Lagu Practice What You Preach – Barry White dan Fakta di Baliknya

Barry White - Practice What You Preach

So, what do you want to do, I'm here baby

I'm ready baby, I'm waiting on you

Believe me, I am patiently,

Waiting,

On you

Girl there's something wrong with me

Every time I'm alone with you

You keep talking 'bout you loving me

Hey babe, your foreplay just blows my mind

So why don't we stop all the talking girl

Why don't we stop wasting time?

I've had, my share of love

And some say I'm damn good

But if you think, you can turn me out

Baby I wish that you would

'Cause you keep telling me this and telling me that

You say once I'm with you, I'll never go back

You say there's a lesson that you want to teach

Well here I am baby, practice what you preach

(I'm telling you this, I'm telling you that

'Cause once I've been with you, you'll never go back

There is a lesson that I'm gonna teach)

Here I am baby, practice, what you preach

Girl it's just you and me, so many things

I could do to you and so many ways I can please

Hey, hey, hey it's your move (girl)

Why don't you start turning down the lights

And show me what you can do?

Well I've had my share of lovers

Some of them are damn good

But if you think, you can turn me out

Girl I just wish that you would

'Cause you keep,

Oh you just keep,

Naw, you just keep

'Cause you keep telling me this and telling me that

You say once I'm with you, I'll never go back

You say there's a lesson that you want to teach

Well here I am baby, practice what you preach

Ladies, baby, baby, baby

We're wasting time, precious time

All this talk about what you're gonna do

And how you're gonna do it to me

Come on, practice what you preach