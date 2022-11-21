Lirik Lagu Practice What You Preach – Barry White dan Fakta di Baliknya

Barry White - Practice What You Preach
So, what do you want to do, I'm here baby
I'm ready baby, I'm waiting on you
Believe me, I am patiently,
Waiting,
On you
Girl there's something wrong with me
Every time I'm alone with you
You keep talking 'bout you loving me
Hey babe, your foreplay just blows my mind
So why don't we stop all the talking girl
Why don't we stop wasting time?
I've had, my share of love
And some say I'm damn good
But if you think, you can turn me out
Baby I wish that you would
'Cause you keep telling me this and telling me that
You say once I'm with you, I'll never go back
You say there's a lesson that you want to teach
Well here I am baby, practice what you preach
(I'm telling you this, I'm telling you that
'Cause once I've been with you, you'll never go back
There is a lesson that I'm gonna teach)
Here I am baby, practice, what you preach
Girl it's just you and me, so many things
I could do to you and so many ways I can please
Hey, hey, hey it's your move (girl)
Why don't you start turning down the lights
And show me what you can do?
Well I've had my share of lovers
Some of them are damn good
But if you think, you can turn me out
Girl I just wish that you would
'Cause you keep,
Oh you just keep,
Naw, you just keep
'Cause you keep telling me this and telling me that
You say once I'm with you, I'll never go back
You say there's a lesson that you want to teach
Well here I am baby, practice what you preach
Ladies, baby, baby, baby
We're wasting time, precious time
All this talk about what you're gonna do
And how you're gonna do it to me
Come on, practice what you preach
Artikel Pilihan