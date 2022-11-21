Lirik Lagu Lean on Me – Bill Withers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 November 2022, 00:10 WIB
Bill Withers
Bill Withers /YouTube/Bill Withers

Bill Withers – Lean on Me

Hmm... hmm-hmm-hmm-hmm
Hmm-hmm-hmm-hmm
Hmm-hmm-hmm-hmm-hmm
Sometimes in our lives
We all have pain
We all have sorrow

But if we are wise
We know that there's always tomorrow

Lean on me
When you're not strong
And I'll be your friend
I'll help you carry on...

For it won't be long
Till I'm gonna need somebody to lean on

Please swallow your pride
If I have things you need to borrow

For no one can fill
Those of your needs that you won't let show

You just call on me brother when you need a hand
We all need somebody to lean on

I just might have a problem that you'll understand
We all need somebody to lean on

Lean on me
When you're not strong
And I'll be your friend
I'll help you carry on...

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

