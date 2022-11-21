Lirik Lagu Lean on Me – Bill Withers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bill Withers – Lean on Me

Hmm... hmm-hmm-hmm-hmm

Hmm-hmm-hmm-hmm

Hmm-hmm-hmm-hmm-hmm

Sometimes in our lives

We all have pain

We all have sorrow

But if we are wise

We know that there's always tomorrow

Lean on me

When you're not strong

And I'll be your friend

I'll help you carry on...

For it won't be long

Till I'm gonna need somebody to lean on

Please swallow your pride

If I have things you need to borrow

For no one can fill

Those of your needs that you won't let show

You just call on me brother when you need a hand

We all need somebody to lean on

I just might have a problem that you'll understand

We all need somebody to lean on

Lean on me

When you're not strong

And I'll be your friend

I'll help you carry on...