Lirik Lagu Let Love Bleed Red - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Love Bleed Red - Sleeping with Sirens

Is it naive to make plans that seem so far away?

There's a reason I feel this way

You're sleeping alone (You're alone)

I'm awake

When you dream of me tonight

Am I close to where you are? (To where you are?)

Lay me down

And tell me everything will be alright (Things will be alright)

Things will be alright (Things will be alright)

Lay me down

And tell me everything will be alright (Things will be alright)

Things will be alright

This could mean everything or nothing at all

You take what is real

I'll give you my all

Is it naive to make plans that seem so, so, so far?

I think, "Let's not wait, let's love right now

Let's love right now"

Lay me down (Lay me down)

And tell me everything will be alright (Things will be alright)

Things will be alright (Things will be alright)

Lay me down

And tell me everything will be alright (Things will be alright)

Things will be alright

Oh, here where we lie

Outstretched to wonder why we don't belong

You deserve much more

And I'll give until I'm all gone

Forever know your face

And ever take your place here by my side

Like a ghost into the night

The poisoned apple to my bite

I'll be the shadow at your door

I'll be the moth into your light

'Cause you deserve much more

Yeah, 'cause you deserve much more

Lay me down (Lay me down)

And tell me everything will be alright (Things will be alright)

Things will be alright (Things will be alright)

Thunder storms could never shake us

Lay me down and kiss me like

Things will be alright (Things will be alright)

Everything will be alright (Things will be alright)

This could mean everything or nothing at all

You take what is real

I'll give you my all (Poisoned apple to my bite)

This could mean everything or nothing at all

You take what is real ('Cause you deserve much more)

I'll give you my all