Lirik Lagu Let Love Bleed Red - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Let Love Bleed Red - Sleeping with Sirens
Is it naive to make plans that seem so far away?
There's a reason I feel this way
You're sleeping alone (You're alone)
I'm awake
When you dream of me tonight
Am I close to where you are? (To where you are?)
Lay me down
And tell me everything will be alright (Things will be alright)
Things will be alright (Things will be alright)
Lay me down
And tell me everything will be alright (Things will be alright)
Things will be alright
This could mean everything or nothing at all
You take what is real
I'll give you my all
Is it naive to make plans that seem so, so, so far?
I think, "Let's not wait, let's love right now
Let's love right now"
Lay me down (Lay me down)
And tell me everything will be alright (Things will be alright)
Things will be alright (Things will be alright)
Lay me down
And tell me everything will be alright (Things will be alright)
Things will be alright
Oh, here where we lie
Outstretched to wonder why we don't belong
You deserve much more
And I'll give until I'm all gone
Forever know your face
And ever take your place here by my side
Like a ghost into the night
The poisoned apple to my bite
I'll be the shadow at your door
I'll be the moth into your light
'Cause you deserve much more
Yeah, 'cause you deserve much more
Lay me down (Lay me down)
And tell me everything will be alright (Things will be alright)
Things will be alright (Things will be alright)
Thunder storms could never shake us
Lay me down and kiss me like
Things will be alright (Things will be alright)
Everything will be alright (Things will be alright)
This could mean everything or nothing at all
You take what is real
I'll give you my all (Poisoned apple to my bite)
This could mean everything or nothing at all
You take what is real ('Cause you deserve much more)
I'll give you my all
