Lirik Lagu Scene One - James Dean and Audrey Hepburn - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Scene One - James Dean and Audrey Hepburn - Sleeping with Sirens

Stay for tonight

If you want to, I can show you

What my dreams are made of

As I'm dreaming of your face

I've been away for a long time

Such a long time

And I miss you there

I can't imagine being anywhere else

I can't imagine being anywhere else but here

How the hell did you ever pick me?

Honestly, 'cause I could sing you a song

But I don't think words can express your beauty

It's singing to me

How the hell did we end up like this?

You bring out the beast in me

I fell in love from the moment we kissed

Since then we've been history

They say that love is forever

Your forever is all that I need

Please stay as long as you need

Can't promise that things won't be broken

But I swear that I will never leave

Please stay forever with me

It goes to show, I hope that you know that you are

What my dreams are made of

And I can't fall asleep

I lay in my bed awake at night

And I'll fall in love

You'll fall in love, it could mean everything

Everything to me ooh ooh

This could mean everything to me

They say that love is forever

Your forever is all that I need

Please stay as long as you need

Can't promise that things won't be broken

But I swear that I will never leave

Please stay forever

The way that we are

Is the reason I stay

As long as you're here with me

I know I'll be OK

They say that love is forever

Your forever is all that I need

Please stay, please stay as long as you need

Can't promise that things won't be broken

But I swear that I will never leave

Please stay forever with me



It goes to show

I hope that you know that you are

What my dreams are made of

It goes to show

I hope that you know that you are

Please stay, please stay as long as you need