Lirik Lagu Scene One - James Dean and Audrey Hepburn - Sleeping with Sirens dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 20 November 2022, 04:10 WIB
Simak lirik lagu Scene One - James Dean and Audrey Hepburn dari band Sleeping with Sirens.
Lirik Lagu Scene One - James Dean and Audrey Hepburn - Sleeping with Sirens

Stay for tonight
If you want to, I can show you
What my dreams are made of
As I'm dreaming of your face
I've been away for a long time
Such a long time
And I miss you there
I can't imagine being anywhere else
I can't imagine being anywhere else but here

How the hell did you ever pick me?
Honestly, 'cause I could sing you a song
But I don't think words can express your beauty
It's singing to me
How the hell did we end up like this?
You bring out the beast in me
I fell in love from the moment we kissed
Since then we've been history

They say that love is forever
Your forever is all that I need
Please stay as long as you need
Can't promise that things won't be broken
But I swear that I will never leave
Please stay forever with me

It goes to show, I hope that you know that you are
What my dreams are made of
And I can't fall asleep
I lay in my bed awake at night
And I'll fall in love
You'll fall in love, it could mean everything
Everything to me ooh ooh
This could mean everything to me

They say that love is forever
Your forever is all that I need
Please stay as long as you need
Can't promise that things won't be broken
But I swear that I will never leave
Please stay forever

The way that we are
Is the reason I stay
As long as you're here with me
I know I'll be OK

They say that love is forever
Your forever is all that I need
Please stay, please stay as long as you need
Can't promise that things won't be broken
But I swear that I will never leave
Please stay forever with me
 
It goes to show
I hope that you know that you are
What my dreams are made of

It goes to show
I hope that you know that you are
Please stay, please stay as long as you need

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

