Lirik Lagu Baby Blue - King Krule dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby Blue - King Krule
My sandpaper sigh engraves a line
Into the rust of your tongue
Girl I could've been someone, to you
Would have painted the skies blue
Baby blue
If you knew
Baby blue
Baby blue
Baby blue
Edging closer, you swing my way
Girl I've got no chance
And nothing to say
Girl but stay here for a little while
Baby blue
Baby blue
Baby blue
But if only you could see
My shadow crossing your path
It won't be the last baby blue
You are my baby
You are my baby
Bobbing on, the problem
On the problem, on the throbbing
She was falling, I was bawling
But I was stopping, she was throbbing
Credit
Artis: King Krule
Album: 6 Feet Beneath the Moon
Penulis lagu: Archy Marshall
Rilis: 1 Januari 2010
Genre: Alternative/Indie
