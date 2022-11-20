Lirik Lagu Baby Blue - King Krule dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby Blue - King Krule

My sandpaper sigh engraves a line

Into the rust of your tongue

Girl I could've been someone, to you

Would have painted the skies blue

Baby blue

If you knew

Baby blue

Baby blue

Baby blue

Edging closer, you swing my way

Girl I've got no chance

And nothing to say

Girl but stay here for a little while

Baby blue

Baby blue

Baby blue

But if only you could see

My shadow crossing your path

It won't be the last baby blue

You are my baby

You are my baby

Bobbing on, the problem

On the problem, on the throbbing

She was falling, I was bawling

But I was stopping, she was throbbing

Credit

Artis: King Krule

Album: 6 Feet Beneath the Moon

Penulis lagu: Archy Marshall

Rilis: 1 Januari 2010

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di Baliknya