Lirik Lagu Hey Everybody - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hey Everybody - 5 Seconds of Summer
Sounds good, feels good
She maxed her credit cards and don't got a job
She pays the gas with all the change in her car
It's not the end of the road
Yeah, we've all been there before
And it goes, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
He's walkin' home 'cause he can't pay for the bus
He needs a dollar but he ain't got enough
It's not the end of the world
Yeah, we've all been there before
And it goes, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Hey, everybody
We don't have to live this way
We can all get some
Yeah, we can all get paid
So what you say, everybody?
Gotta live it up today
We can all get some
Yeah, we can all get paid
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Don't have your rent and it's the first of the months (Where's my money?)
Your bank account has got insufficient funds
We can't afford to give up
We gotta make our own luck
And it goes oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Work every weekend just to get out of town (I gotta get outta here)
Everyone says that you'll just turn back around
And what's ironic to me, the ones that don't ever leave
Think that they know
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Hey, everybody
We don't have to live this way
We can all get some
Yeah, we can all get paid
So what you say, everybody?
Gotta live it up today
We can all get some
Yeah, we can all get paid
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh
Hey, everybody
We don't have to live this way
We can all get some
Yeah, we can all get paid
(Get paid, get paid)
So what you say, everybody?
Gotta live it up today (Today, today)
We can all get some
Yeah, we can all get paid
Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey
Gotta live it up today
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Yeah, we don't have to live this way
Credit
Produser: John Feldmann, Mike Green and The Monsters, dan Strangerz
Penulis: Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, Benji Madden, Joel Madden, Clarence Coffee Jr., MarcLo, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Roger Taylor, Andy Taylor, Calum Hood, dan John Taylor
Album: Sounds Good Feels Good
Genre: Pop Rock
Fakta di balik lagu
Hey Everybody merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 9 Oktober 2015 sebagai single ketiga dalam album keduanya yang bertajuk Sounds Good Feels Good.
Melodi lagu tersebut dikutip langsung dari lagu hit Duran Duran yang berjudul Hungry Like The Wolf. Akibatnya, semua anggota Duran Duran dikreditkan sebagai penulis di lagu ini.
Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.
Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.
Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.
Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.
Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
