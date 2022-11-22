Lirik Lagu Hey Everybody - 5 Seconds of Summer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hey Everybody - 5 Seconds of Summer



Sounds good, feels good



She maxed her credit cards and don't got a job

She pays the gas with all the change in her car

It's not the end of the road

Yeah, we've all been there before

And it goes, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

He's walkin' home 'cause he can't pay for the bus

He needs a dollar but he ain't got enough

It's not the end of the world

Yeah, we've all been there before

And it goes, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh



Hey, everybody

We don't have to live this way

We can all get some

Yeah, we can all get paid

So what you say, everybody?

Gotta live it up today

We can all get some

Yeah, we can all get paid



Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh



Don't have your rent and it's the first of the months (Where's my money?)

Your bank account has got insufficient funds

We can't afford to give up

We gotta make our own luck

And it goes oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Work every weekend just to get out of town (I gotta get outta here)

Everyone says that you'll just turn back around

And what's ironic to me, the ones that don't ever leave

Think that they know

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh



Hey, everybody

We don't have to live this way

We can all get some

Yeah, we can all get paid

So what you say, everybody?

Gotta live it up today

We can all get some

Yeah, we can all get paid



Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh



Hey, everybody

We don't have to live this way

We can all get some

Yeah, we can all get paid

(Get paid, get paid)



So what you say, everybody?

Gotta live it up today (Today, today)

We can all get some

Yeah, we can all get paid



Hey-hey-hey-hey-hey

Gotta live it up today

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Yeah, we don't have to live this way



Credit



Produser: John Feldmann, Mike Green and The Monsters, dan Strangerz



Penulis: Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, Benji Madden, Joel Madden, Clarence Coffee Jr., MarcLo, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Roger Taylor, Andy Taylor, Calum Hood, dan John Taylor



Album: Sounds Good Feels Good



Genre: Pop Rock



Fakta di balik lagu

Hey Everybody merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh 5 Seconds of Summer dan dirilis pada 9 Oktober 2015 sebagai single ketiga dalam album keduanya yang bertajuk Sounds Good Feels Good.



Melodi lagu tersebut dikutip langsung dari lagu hit Duran Duran yang berjudul Hungry Like The Wolf. Akibatnya, semua anggota Duran Duran dikreditkan sebagai penulis di lagu ini.



Diketahui, 5 Seconds of Summer adalah band pop-rock asal Sydney, Australia yang terdiri dari Luke Hemmings sebagai vokalis utama, Calum Hood sebagai bassist, Ashton Irwin sebagai drummer, dan Michael Clifford sebagai gitaris.



Band tersebut terbentuk pada 2011 dan dikenal secara luas ketika One Direction menemukan kaver lagu mereka di YouTube pada 2013. Tak lama kemudian, mereka merilis single bertajuk She Looks So Perfect yang kemudian memenangkan beberapa penghargaan.



Sejak 2014, 5 Seconds of Summer telah menjual lebih dari 10 juta album dan 2 juta tiket konser di seluruh dunia. Selain itu, lagu-lagunya pun telah diputar lebih dari 7 miliar kali, menjadikannya salah satu musisi Australia yang paling sukses dalam sejarah.



Pada Juni 2018, band ini kembali mencetak sejarah dengan menjadi band pertama yang memiliki tiga album pertama yang memuncak pada posisi ke-1 di tangga lagu Amerika Serikat, Billboard.



Begitu banyak penghargaan dan nominasi yang telah diterima oleh band ini, termasuk dianugerahi Penghargaan Prestasi Internasional Luar Biasa oleh APRA Music Awards pada 2019 hingga ditempatkan di Billboard's Top Artists of the 2010s, yang mencantumkan artis paling populer dan sukses pada era 2010-2019. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

