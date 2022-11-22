Lirik Lagu This is How We Roll - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

22 November 2022, 04:58 WIB
Fifth Harmony
Fifth Harmony /Instagram/Fifthharmony

This is How We Roll - Fifth Harmony

This is how we roll
We stay in the street and get it all week, 'cause
This is how we roll
We gotta get out, can't stay in the house, 'cause
The party don't end, every weekend
Turn up, baby, burn up again and again
This is how we roll
We rolling, we rolling, we rolling

Everybody in the party (Everybody in the party)
If you came here to party (If you came here to party)
Better move your body (Better move your body)
Damn, look at that body (Damn, look at that body)
Everybody in here (Everybody in here)
Put your hands in the air (Put your hands in the air)
Wave 'em like you don't care (Wave 'em like you don't care)
Let me hear you say, "Yeah" (Let me hear you say, "Yeah")

This place is jumping (Hey)
We keep it bumping (Hey)
The boys keep watching (Hey)
Wanna leave with something (Hey)
We making it clap (We making it clap)
Clap, clap, clap, clap (Clap, clap, clap, clap)
We don't need hands for that (We don't need hands for that)
That, that, that, that, 'cause

This is how we roll
We stay in the street and get it all week, 'cause
This is how we roll
We gotta get out, can't stay in the house, 'cause
The party don't end, every weekend
Turn up, baby, burn up again and again
This is how we roll
We rolling, we rolling, we rolling

Get wild, get crazy (Get wild, get crazy)
If you wanna get crazy (If you wanna get crazy)
So free, so young (So free, so young)
So you can't blame me (So you can't blame me)
Yup, let's get this clear (Yup, let's get this clear)
All the boys over there (All the boys over there)
Keep looking over here (Keep looking over here)
But we don't care (Yeah)

This place is jumping (Hey)
We keep it bumping (Hey)
The boys keep watching (Hey)
Wanna leave with something (Hey)
We making it clap (We making it clap)
Clap, clap, clap, clap (Clap, clap, clap, clap)
We don't need hands for that (We don't need hands for that)
That, that, that, that, 'cause

This is how we roll
We stay in the street and get it all week, 'cause
This is how we roll
We gotta get out, can't stay in the house, 'cause
The party don't end, every weekend
Turn up, baby, burn up again and again
This is how we roll
We rolling, we rolling, we rolling

Pull your camera out (Woah)
'Cause someone's gonna wanna see this (Woah, woah, woah)
Take a picture, snap it, aye
Post it for the world
Yeah, 'cause when we going out, we run the town
Better believe it, da, ra, da, ra, da, da, da
We gon' be sexy, sexy, yeah
Me and my girls, girls, girls
Oh, yeah, this is how we roll, woah, woah

This is how we roll (How we roll)
We stay in the street and get it all week, 'cause (We stay in the street, 'cause)
This is how we roll (We roll)
We gotta get out, can't stay in the house, 'cause (Yeah, oh, oh, oh)
The party don't end (Party don't end)
Every weekend (*Every weekend*)
Turn up, baby, burn up, again and again (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
This is how we roll (This is how we roll, we roll; Roll)
We rolling, we rolling, we rolling (We rolling, rolling, rolling, rolling)

Oh, oh
Huh, huh
This is how we roll

Credit

Produser: Cirkut dan Dr. Luke

Penulis: R. City, Cirkut, dan Dr. Luke

Album: Reflections

Genre: Dance Pop

Fakta di balik lagu

This is How We Roll merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh Fifth Harmony dan dirilis pada 30 Januari 2015 sebagai single kelima dalam album debutnya, Reflections.

Lagu yang bergenre dance pop ini mengambil sampel dari chorus Scream and Shout yang dibawakan oleh will.i.am dan menampilkan Britney Spears sebagai teman duetnya.

Diketahui, Fifth Harmony merupakan grup wanita asal Miami, Amerika Serikat (AS) yang terdiri dari Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, dan Camila Cabello.

Untuk pertama kalinya, mereka merilis album studio yang bertajuk Reflection pada 3 Februari 2015. Album tersebut kemudian memuncak pada posisi ke-5 di Billboard 200 dan menjadi hits sepuluh besar yang kedua milik Fifth Harmony di Billboard.

Setahun kemudian, mereka merilis album keduanya, yakni 27/7, pada 27 Mei 2016. Album tersebut memulai debutnya pada posisi ke-4 di Billboard 200, menjadikannya album dengan charting tertinggi milik Fifth Harmony hingga saat ini.

Single utama dalam album 27/7, yaitu Work From Home, mencapai kesuksesan akbar dan melambungkan popularitas mereka di industri musik. Usai dirilis, lagu ini debut pada posisi ke-12 di Billboard Hot 100 dan menjadi single oleh grup wanita yang menduduki posisi tertinggi di Billboard.

Namun, pada 19 Desember 2016, Fifth Harmony mengumumkan kepergian Camila Cabello dari grup tersebut untuk berkarier sebagai solois.

Hampir enam tahun menjadi grup wanita yang dikenal secara luas, pada 19 Maret 2018, Fifth Harmony pun mengumumkan hiatusnya mereka sebagai grup untuk menjadi solois.

“Agar tetap otentik untuk diri kita sendiri dan kalian, kami perlu meluangkan waktu untuk hiatus dari Fifth Harmony demi mengejar karier secara solo,” tutur Fifth Harmony melalui akun Twitter-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

