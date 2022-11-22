Lirik Lagu Happiness - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Happiness - The Fray



Happiness was just outside my window

I thought it'd crash blowing eighty miles an hour

But happiness is a little more like knocking

On your door, you just let it in



Happiness feels a lot like sorrow

Let it be, you can't make it come or go

But you are gone, not for good but for now

And gone for now feels a lot like gone for good

Happiness is a firecracker sitting on my headboard

Happiness was never mine to hold

Careful child, light the fuse and get away

'Cause happiness throws a shower of sparks



Yeah, yeah



Happiness damn near destroys you

Breaks your faith to pieces on the floor

So you tell yourself that's enough for now

But happiness has a violent roar



Happiness is like the old man told me

Look for it and you'll never find it all

But let it go, live your life and leave it

Then one day you'll wake up and she'll be

Home, home

She'll be

She'll be

She'll be, home

She'll be, home

She'll be, home



She'll be home (yeah)

She will be home (yeah)

She will be home (yeah)

She'll be, home

She'll be, home

She'll be



Credit



Produser: Aaron Johnson dan Mike Flynn



Penulis: Joseph King, Benjamin Wysocki, Isaac Slade, dan David Welsh



Album: The Fray



Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop Rock



Fakta di balik lagu



Happiness merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang dirilis pada 3 Februari 2009 untuk album studio kedua mereka yang bertajuk The Fray.



Sebelumnya, Isaac Slade, Joe King, Dave Welsh, dan Ben Wysocki terbentuk sebagai sebuah band di Denver, Colorado pada 2002.



Saat itu, Slade dan King merupakan teman sekolah yang turut bergabung dengan Welsh dan Wysocki. Keempatnya kemudian menamai grup tersebut sebagai band The Fray.



Setelah itu, mereka pun merilis dua koleksi lagu, yakni Movement dan Reason, sebelum akhirnya merilis album pertamanya yang bertajuk How to Save a Life.



Album tersebut berisi sejumlah single hit, di antaranya adalah Over My Head (Cable Car) dan How to Save a Life. Keduanya akhirnya dinominasikan ke dalam penghargaan bergengsi di AS, yakni Grammy Award.



Kesuksesannya membuat mereka merilis sejumlah album lainnya, di antaranta ialah The Fray, Never Say Never, Scars and Stories, dan Helios.



Pada 2016, The Fray merilis album hits terbesar mereka yang bertajuk Through the Years. Selain merilis beberapa single baru, album ini juga menggabungkan semua hits terbesar mereka dari empat album sebelumnya.



Namun, vokalis sekaligus pianis Isaac Slade pun mengumumkan kepergiannya dari The Fray pada 12 Maret 2022.



“Saya siap untuk mulai melakukan impian saya di sisa hidup saya di bumi bersama dengan istri saya yang luar biasa dan dua anak kami,” tutur Slade melalui Instagram-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

