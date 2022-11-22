Lirik Lagu Happiness - The Fray dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 22 November 2022, 04:58 WIB
Happiness - The Fray

Happiness was just outside my window
I thought it'd crash blowing eighty miles an hour
But happiness is a little more like knocking
On your door, you just let it in

Happiness feels a lot like sorrow
Let it be, you can't make it come or go
But you are gone, not for good but for now
And gone for now feels a lot like gone for good
Happiness is a firecracker sitting on my headboard
Happiness was never mine to hold
Careful child, light the fuse and get away
'Cause happiness throws a shower of sparks

Yeah, yeah

Happiness damn near destroys you
Breaks your faith to pieces on the floor
So you tell yourself that's enough for now
But happiness has a violent roar

Happiness is like the old man told me
Look for it and you'll never find it all
But let it go, live your life and leave it
Then one day you'll wake up and she'll be
Home, home
She'll be
She'll be
She'll be, home
She'll be, home
She'll be, home

She'll be home (yeah)
She will be home (yeah)
She will be home (yeah)
She'll be, home
She'll be, home
She'll be

Credit

Produser: Aaron Johnson dan Mike Flynn

Penulis: Joseph King, Benjamin Wysocki, Isaac Slade, dan David Welsh

Album: The Fray

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Pop Rock

Fakta di balik lagu

Happiness merupakan lagu milik band alternatif asal Amerika Serikat (AS), The Fray, yang dirilis pada 3 Februari 2009 untuk album studio kedua mereka yang bertajuk The Fray.

Sebelumnya, Isaac Slade, Joe King, Dave Welsh, dan Ben Wysocki terbentuk sebagai sebuah band di Denver, Colorado pada 2002.

Saat itu, Slade dan King merupakan teman sekolah yang turut bergabung dengan Welsh dan Wysocki. Keempatnya kemudian menamai grup tersebut sebagai band The Fray.

Setelah itu, mereka pun merilis dua koleksi lagu, yakni Movement dan Reason, sebelum akhirnya merilis album pertamanya yang bertajuk How to Save a Life.

Album tersebut berisi sejumlah single hit, di antaranya adalah Over My Head (Cable Car) dan How to Save a Life. Keduanya akhirnya dinominasikan ke dalam penghargaan bergengsi di AS, yakni Grammy Award.

Kesuksesannya membuat mereka merilis sejumlah album lainnya, di antaranta ialah The Fray, Never Say Never, Scars and Stories, dan Helios.

Pada 2016, The Fray merilis album hits terbesar mereka yang bertajuk Through the Years. Selain merilis beberapa single baru, album ini juga menggabungkan semua hits terbesar mereka dari empat album sebelumnya.

Namun, vokalis sekaligus pianis Isaac Slade pun mengumumkan kepergiannya dari The Fray pada 12 Maret 2022.

“Saya siap untuk mulai melakukan impian saya di sisa hidup saya di bumi bersama dengan istri saya yang luar biasa dan dua anak kami,” tutur Slade melalui Instagram-nya. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

